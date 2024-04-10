Europa League Quarter Finals: A preview ahead of an intense Thursday night

The Europa League is reaching a thrilling conclusion, and as eight teams remain in the competition, the trophy could be anyone's. From one of the most dominant teams in Europe this season, to a few underdogs hoping to cause a shock, we take a look at all four matches taking place on Thursday night, with all games kicking off at 8pm BST.

Liverpool vs Atalanta: Klopp's farewell could still end on a European high

It has been known for some time that this is Jurgen Klopp's final season at Anfield this season, but there is a strong possibility that his last game as Liverpool manager could end with the German lifting the Europa League trophy. With the reds fighting for the Premier League title, and already having the Carabao Cup secured this season, Liverpool could be considered the favourites of the tournament.

With key players like Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz and Alexis Mac Allister all ready to start, Liverpool will be hoping the Anfield crown will push them to a comprehensive victory to lift their spirits after a 2-2 draw at Manchester United on Sunday and provide them the morale boost they need to push for a potential double this season, firmly establishing a legacy that will be hard to top for any new Liverpool manager.

However, Serie A side Atalanta are no pushovers. Managed by the esteemed Gian Piero Gasparini, "La Dea" sits sixth in Serie A as they aim for another European campaign next season. With a potential Champions League spot on offer, if they lift their first Europa League, Gasparini and his men will be hoping to make this a season to remember, starting with a statement victory at Anfield.

Ademola Lookman and Teun Koopmeiners are the players to look out for, and with Gianluca Scamacca revitalising his career on loan this season from West Ham, with three goals in his last five, Atalanta have the potential pull off a shock win at Anfield, before heading back with an advantage to the Stadio di Bergamo. With only Giorgio Scalvini missing for Gasparini's squad selection, they will be heading to England with a loaded chamber.

With an intense and thrilling game promised, you can catch the game at 8pm BST when it kicks off at Anfield, Liverpool.

Invincible Leverkusen face a blow from the Hammers to keep treble dreams alive

Bayer Leverkusen have been an unstoppable force in Germany this season. Unbeaten at the top of the table, 12 points ahead of their nearest competitor and a DFB Pokal final appearance booked, Xabi Alonso's men are preparing themselves for what seemed impossible, a treble. They show no signs of slowing down either, with five wins in five in all competitions.

If club top scorer Victor Boniface returns in time for the match, "Die Werkself" will have a full squad to tackle West Ham with. With wonderkid Florian Wirtz re-establishing himself as a top-class player since his ACL injury last year, as well as left wingback Alejandro Grimaldo having 20 goal contributions this season, Leverkusen will hope to finally lift the "Neverkusen" curse and lift a European trophy.

Despite being the best team in Germany, West Ham and David Moyes will be attempting to continue a run of their own. A 2-1 win over Fiorentina last year landed the Hammers the Conference league last year, and now West Ham want the Europa League. Off the back of a 2-1 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers, where James Ward-Prowse scored directly from a corner, Moyes will know more than a stroke of luck will overturn Leverkusen on Thursday.

There are a few crucial absentees for the Hammers, however. With star player Jarrod Bowen a doubt for the tie after coming off against Wolves, summer signing Edson Alvarez suspended, and first-choice Alphonse Areola missing the last two games with a muscle injury, West Ham will have to do well to come out of the BayArena with a result. However, their European success previously and strong Premier League form may suggest the Hammers have a bigger chance than it seems on paper.

This game also kicks off at 8pm BST, with both clubs fighting to take an advantage back to the return tie at the Olympic Stadium.

Will they ever win? The tale of Benfica v Marseille

With the first Europa League final taking place in 1971, then known as the UEFA cup, there are bound to be plenty of winners and losers. However, the two teams who take part in this match have interestingly lost the most out of anybody. Three, and another team has to taste defeat in this match too.

Benfica may feel as if their Liga Portugal season is over, as they are four points behind Sporting with a game more played, but a club of their size will know the Europa League trophy is well within their grasp. With two Champions League trophies in their locker, now could be the time to see "O Glorioso" add a long-awaited Europa League to that trophy cabinet, removing the painful memories from their 2-1 last minute defeat against Chelsea in 2013.

Benfica, coached by Roger Schmidt, boast a star-studded line-up themselves. Elite youngsters Antonio Silva and Joao Neves anchor the centre of the park as they are scouting by Europe's elite, whilst serial winners Angel Di Maria and Nicolas Otamendi offer the experience to balance a well-coached side. With David Neres and Marcos Leonardo offering attacking flair, there is no reason why the Portuguese side could find themselves in the semi-final.

Marseille might have something to answer for. With a Champions League win in 1993 themselves, three lost Europa finals, and a disappointing league campaign shaping up under manager Jean-Louis Gasset, four defeats in five may have taken the wind out of "Les Minots" sails. An 8th place in Ligue 1 currently may be angering the supporters, but progression in a European competition may give the Stade Velodrome something to cheer about.

Marseille also have an extremely balanced side. A revitalised Pierre Emerick Aubameyang offers a threat with his 9 competition goals, as he became the highest scoring Europa League player in history earlier on in the campaign. Experienced midfielders Jordan Veretout and Geoffrey Kondogbia offer balance and creativity, with Amine Harit pushing high, whilst goalkeeper Pau Lopez has a wealth of experience to be trusted between the sticks.

A large injury list may be hampering the French side, but either way one team will edge the other to become semi-finalists, and have a chance of breaking their curse, at 8pm GMT on Thursday night.

AC Milan vs Roma: Italian showdown at the San Siro

It has become increasingly rare to see a domestic European tie, but this years quarter-final draw has treated us to an all-Italian spectacle. Both AC Milan and Roma are fighting for the top four in Serie A, and after two fiery clashes between the pair already, with AC Milan emerging victorious in both, Roma have a chance to get two back on their rivals, or lose a spot in the semi-finals.

it is Stefano Pioli's Milan who are at home first however, and with the 75,000 strong San Siro crowd behind his squad, the second placed side in Serie A will have to replicate their league performances in order to take an advantage over to Rome. Stars such as Mike Maignan, Rafa Leao and the veteran Olivier Giroud suggest this will be an easy task for the Rossoneri, but the suspension of star defender Fikayo Tomori definitely weaken the squad for Thursday.

On the other side of the tie, Daniele De Rossi is midway through his first season as Roma manager after the departure of Jose Mourinho. The Argentinian club legend had pundits questioning whether he was the man for the job, but with a current win percentage of 67% and just two losses since his appointment in January, he has established himself as the man to keep taking Roma forward, including a statement 4-0 win over English side Brighton.

De Rossi has the competitions second highest goalscorer, Romelu Lukaku, leading the line with 7 goals so far, with Paulo Dybala and Stephen El Shaarawy flanking the Belgian to form a dangerous front three. Lorenzo Pellegrini and Bryan Cristante look to provide creativity from the centre, whilst Serbian goalkeeper Mile Svilar has stepped up to the plate well, keeping four clean sheets in eight Serie A games so far, as well as impressive displays against Brighton.

Despite already playing each other twice this season, the Europa League is sure to offer another instalment of attacking and thrilling football for this fixture, as both sides look to take a lead to Stadio Olimpico in one weeks' time.