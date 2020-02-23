The Chelsea legend endorses Sancho switch and voices thoughts on season so far....

Chelsea VAVEL delves into the archives as to what significant game was on this day....

Former Blue puts youngster in the same category as Villa captain and Foxes talisman after the three time Premier League winner preached 'he's a cultured footballer'....

The young forward signed a three-year deal with the blues on Saturday...

Since Aoife Mannion picked up an ACL injury, City have struggled to find a proper replacement...

If Premier League clubs were household items... Dan Benn The lack of football is starting to give fans real withdrawal, so to get your football fix and maybe even get that healthy argument between suppo...

Burnley 2019-20 Highlights Jonny Bentley A look back at five of the best moments from Burnley's season so far....

Manchester United 2-0 Manchester City: Error prone Ederson gives Ole a hat trick of Derby wins Anish Dogra Manchester United's surge for the top four gathered more pace with a determined display in the Manchester Derby at Old Trafford as The Red Devils overpowered their neighbours City 2-0 on Sun...

Football maybe cancelled but Twitter has found a way to keep us all entertained Bailey Collington The Coronavirus pandemic is causing problems all around the world in many different way, with some countries being in entire lockdown, with others yet to see th...

West Brom vs Birmingham City preview: Albion look to re-take top spot with derby win Sam Allen Saturday's early Championship kick-off sees The Blues travel to The Hawthorns for a West Midlands match-up with the Baggies who are looking to regain top spot from Leeds onc...

Solskjaer has beaten three times this season but playing two different styles of football Brad Cox On Sunday afternoon Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, joined Sir Alex Ferguson as the only two United managers to do the league double over Manchester City si...

Liverpool to get back on track against Bournemouth? Ben Lockett The Reds are currently suffering their first dip of a remarkable season, with three defeats in four matches. Can they return to winning ways against Bournemouth in the Premier League, ahead ...

Arteta has sympathy with Arsenal supporters after Manchester City clash rescheduled late Layth Yousif LONDON COLNEY: Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has admitted he has sympathy for Gunners fans inconvenienced after the short notice given for regarding the rearranged clash with Manchester City at ...

Aston Villa 1-2 Manchester City: A tale of two corners completes City's Carabao Cup hat trick Anish Dogra An exhilarating final at Wembley Stadium saw Manchester City lift their fifth league cup in seven years after seeing off a spirited Aston Villa on Sunday aftern...

Goals and Highlights: Manchester City vs Aston Villa (2-1) in Carabao Cup Final Drew Pells Goals from Sergio Aguero and Rodri lead Manchester City to Carabao Cup Final victory over resilient and gritty Aston Villa. ...

Saka staking his claim for a place in Southgate's squad Joshua Fletcher England have a lack of quality left-backs, so does Saka deserve a spot in Southgate's squad?...

Real Madrid 1-2 Manchester City: Marvellous Manchester City provide a masterclass in Madrid Anish Dogra A tactical masterclass from Pep Guardiola's men earned his side an impressive first leg away win against the 13 times European Champions Real Madrid....

Fantasy Premier League: Win or Bin? - Gameweek 28 Thomas Bird A look at which players managers should look to transfer in our out for Gameweek 28 of FPL...

Real Madrid vs Manchester City: As It Happened (1-2) Chris Lincoln Relive the 2019/20 Champions League last 16 game between Real Madrid and Manchester City....

The Champions League is Back Already! Bailey Collington After a great first half of fixtures in the Champions League, that saw defending champions beaten by Atlético and a Håland brace against PSG, there is no time to rest as the...

WSL Week 15 round-up: City-Chelsea stalemate; Birmingham dropping and Man Utd ruin Everton housewarming party Connor Whitley Chelsea remain in best position for title; Birmingham now lost five on the bounce and Man Utd get back to winning ways....

Analysis: What went wrong against Manchester City for the Foxes? Josh Holland The Champions ran out 1-0 winners at the King Power Stadium to go seven points clear of Leicester...

Manchester City Women 3-3 Chelsea Women: points shared in pivotal tie Adam Millington Neither side were able to find the win at the City Football academy on Sunday...