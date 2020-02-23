Since Aoife Mannion picked up an ACL injury, City have struggled to find a proper replacement...
Since Aoife Mannion picked up an ACL injury, City have struggled to find a proper replacement...
The young forward signed a three-year deal with the blues on Saturday...
Former Blue puts youngster in the same category as Villa captain and Foxes talisman after the three time Premier League winner preached 'he's a cultured footballer'....
Chelsea VAVEL delves into the archives as to what significant game was on this day....
The Chelsea legend endorses Sancho switch and voices thoughts on season so far....
The lack of football is starting to give fans real withdrawal, so to get your football fix and maybe even get that healthy argument between suppo...
A look back at five of the best moments from Burnley's season so far....
The assistant manager reflected on Liverpool's current campaign and the transformation made under Klopp's tutelage....
Manchester United's surge for the top four gathered more pace with a determined display in the Manchester Derby at Old Trafford as The Red Devils overpowered their neighbours City 2-0 on Sun...
The Coronavirus pandemic is causing problems all around the world in many different way, with some countries being in entire lockdown, with others yet to see th...
Saturday's early Championship kick-off sees The Blues travel to The Hawthorns for a West Midlands match-up with the Baggies who are looking to regain top spot from Leeds onc...
On Sunday afternoon Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, joined Sir Alex Ferguson as the only two United managers to do the league double over Manchester City si...
The Reds are currently suffering their first dip of a remarkable season, with three defeats in four matches. Can they return to winning ways against Bournemouth in the Premier League, ahead ...
Can Southampton win at home again to solidify their Premier League position?...
LONDON COLNEY: Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has admitted he has sympathy for Gunners fans inconvenienced after the short notice given for regarding the rearranged clash with Manchester City at ...
An exhilarating final at Wembley Stadium saw Manchester City lift their fifth league cup in seven years after seeing off a spirited Aston Villa on Sunday aftern...
Goals from Sergio Aguero and Rodri lead Manchester City to Carabao Cup Final victory over resilient and gritty Aston Villa. ...
England have a lack of quality left-backs, so does Saka deserve a spot in Southgate's squad?...
A tactical masterclass from Pep Guardiola's men earned his side an impressive first leg away win against the 13 times European Champions Real Madrid....
A look at which players managers should look to transfer in our out for Gameweek 28 of FPL...
Relive the 2019/20 Champions League last 16 game between Real Madrid and Manchester City....
After a great first half of fixtures in the Champions League, that saw defending champions beaten by Atlético and a Håland brace against PSG, there is no time to rest as the...
Chelsea remain in best position for title; Birmingham now lost five on the bounce and Man Utd get back to winning ways....
The Champions ran out 1-0 winners at the King Power Stadium to go seven points clear of Leicester...
Neither side were able to find the win at the City Football academy on Sunday...
Gabriel Jesus came on to score the winner in the 80th minute against their closest opposition after a week of controversy for Man City over financial fair play rules....