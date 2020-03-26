Olivier Giroud’s agent has voiced the striker’s plans at Chelsea....
Olivier Giroud’s agent has voiced the striker’s plans at Chelsea....
Former Everton man is a big fan of one young Blues star....
Liverpool were obliged to provide moral leadership in these uncertain times. With Saturday's announcement, they fall hopelessly short....
A look at why the potential £50m drop in revenue should not worry Burnley as much as it may worry rival clubs. ...
The 28-year-old is flattered by the rumours linking him with a move to a bigger Premier League team in the last year....
With COVID-19 ruining the football, VAVEL Burnley takes a look back at one of the most memorable results in recent history for the Clarets....
Chelsea VAVEL look into quotes from former Blues defender Frank Sinclair, and his thoughts on the potential signing of Jadon Sancho, questioning if they really need to acqui...
The Chelsea winger speaks out for the first time since contracting the coronavirus....
The 24-year-old is still yet to feature under Frank Lampard....
For the first time in nearly a century, the football pyramid has come to an unprecedented halt. The Coronavirus has put the season on pause for professional football. However Non-League has ...
The Brazilian manager voiced his thoughts as to why he lost his job at Chelsea....
Simon Knight, Neil Bath and Andy Ross gave insight into how the Chelsea academy is so successful....
Mason Mount’s first season at the Bridge has caught the eye of many people....
No one really benefits from the country halting play due to the spread of the coronavirus, but it seems the Blades could be especially hampered b...
Celebrating the birth of the games newly founded favorite son. ...
The former Barca man talks Coronavirus and the possibility of seeing out the football season....
The Premier League, and leagues all around the world, want to finish their seasons as soon as possible after the Coronavirus stoppage. But they must consider the right facto...
The Blues men’s squad have made a donation towards the fight against coronavirus....
Here's some of the signings for the Clarets that have been erased from people's memory over time, whether due to lack of games or simply not playing well enough...
Away from the goals and the players, what is Leicester City's outstanding moment of the season so far? ...
Chelsea VAVEL take a look into who makes the list in the hall of fame, who makes the top five?...
Frank Lampard speaks to Chelsea fans about the importance of regular contact with his players....
Who has flown under the radar but been key to the Foxes' success this season?...
Chelsea VAVEL look into which players are on the shortlist to coup the player of the season award in Frank Lampard's debut season in management at Stamford Bridge. ...
This week in 2010, Paul Lambert's Norwich City took on Leeds United at Carrow Road in a crucial fixture at the top of League One....
The former Chelsea midfielder opens up on Sky Sports’ Transfer Talk podcast about his career....