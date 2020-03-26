The 28-year-old is flattered by the rumours linking him with a move to a bigger Premier League team in the last year....

A look at why the potential £50m drop in revenue should not worry Burnley as much as it may worry rival clubs. ...

Liverpool were obliged to provide moral leadership in these uncertain times. With Saturday's announcement, they fall hopelessly short....

Former Everton man is a big fan of one young Blues star....

Classic Match: Burnley 1-0 Manchester United Kirshon Wilkins With COVID-19 ruining the football, VAVEL Burnley takes a look back at one of the most memorable results in recent history for the Clarets....

Former Blue questions potential move for Sancho Jake Leach Chelsea VAVEL look into quotes from former Blues defender Frank Sinclair, and his thoughts on the potential signing of Jadon Sancho, questioning if they really need to acqui...

Hudson-Odoi “feeling perfect” after recovering from coronavirus Sam Cook The Chelsea winger speaks out for the first time since contracting the coronavirus....

The Coronavirus causing chaos in Non-League football- a view from the clubs Edmund Brack For the first time in nearly a century, the football pyramid has come to an unprecedented halt. The Coronavirus has put the season on pause for professional football. However Non-League has ...

Scolari: Drogba and Anelka cost me an opportunity of a lifetime Jake Stokes The Brazilian manager voiced his thoughts as to why he lost his job at Chelsea....

Chelsea Academy: The Secret to Success Jake Stokes Simon Knight, Neil Bath and Andy Ross gave insight into how the Chelsea academy is so successful....

How Sheffield United are especially hurt by the coronavirus hiatus Adnan Basic No one really benefits from the country halting play due to the spread of the coronavirus, but it seems the Blades could be especially hampered b...

Pedro: It's hard not to be able to see your children Jermaine Johnstone The former Barca man talks Coronavirus and the possibility of seeing out the football season....

Premier League Should Not Consider Sunk Cost Of 2019/20 Season After Coronavirus Drew Pells The Premier League, and leagues all around the world, want to finish their seasons as soon as possible after the Coronavirus stoppage. But they must consider the right facto...

Chelsea to provide coronavirus support to NHS and charities Jake Stokes The Blues men’s squad have made a donation towards the fight against coronavirus....

Forgotten signings for Burnley Kirshon Wilkins Here's some of the signings for the Clarets that have been erased from people's memory over time, whether due to lack of games or simply not playing well enough...

Leicester City 2019/20 Awards (so far): Moment of the Season Daniel Orme Away from the goals and the players, what is Leicester City's outstanding moment of the season so far? ...

All Time Top Five: Chelsea Greats Jake Leach Chelsea VAVEL take a look into who makes the list in the hall of fame, who makes the top five?...

Regular contact with players crucial for Frank Lampard during time of self-isolation Sam Cook Frank Lampard speaks to Chelsea fans about the importance of regular contact with his players....

Leicester City 2019/20 Awards (so far): Unsung Hero of the Season Daniel Orme Who has flown under the radar but been key to the Foxes' success this season?...

Who is Chelsea's player of the season? Jake Leach Chelsea VAVEL look into which players are on the shortlist to coup the player of the season award in Frank Lampard's debut season in management at Stamford Bridge. ...

Rewind, 10 years ago: Norwich open up 11-point gap at top of League One with win over Leeds George Wilson This week in 2010, Paul Lambert's Norwich City took on Leeds United at Carrow Road in a crucial fixture at the top of League One....