Arsenal after Southampton's Calum Chambers

After the departure of Bacary Sagna to Manchester City on a costless transfer, Arsenal are looking to bring in first-team names to replace him. While the signing of Newcastle and France right-back Mathieu Debuchy looks imminent, one other player that has caught the eye of Arséne Wenger is Southampton full-back Calum Chambers.

Despite only starting 18 Premier League games in his career, Chambers is a rising star, one of many produced at Southampton. He signed a new deal with the Saints at the start of last season, before providing useful backup for Nathaniel Clyne, who missed several games with injury.

Chambers could be one of many players following Mauricio Pochettino out of the club, with Rickie Lambert and Adam Lallana already departing for Merseyside, whilst Dejan Lovren could also be on his way out, with Arsenal and Liverpool being heavily linked.

The arrival of Chambers could also signal the end of a three-year spell at the club for Carl Jenkinson, with the 22-year old expected to be part of a deal involving Debuchy, whilst Stoke are also lining up a loan bid for the young right-back. Jenkinson has played 57 times for the Gunners, scoring his first goal on the final day of the 2013-14 Premier League season.