Southampton join chase for Javier Hernandez

Mexican striker Javier Hernández is the latest name on a long list of players expected to leave Old Trafford this summer.

Hernández has been at Old Trafford since 2010 after joining from Mexican side C.D Guadalajara for a fee of around £6m. He has played over 20 league games in each of the four seasons he has been at the club, but only managed four league goals in the previous campaign, making 18 appearances from the subs bench.

Hernández is also Mexico's third-highest goalscorer of all time, with 36 goals to his name in 66 appearances for his nation. His games at the World Cup were scarce, making four sub appearances, netting a single goal.

Southampton are the first Premier League club interested in purchasing the player, athough they face tough competition from Napoli and Atlético Madrid, who are also interested in the 26-year old. Southampton are looking to rebuild their squad after the loss of key players such as Adam Lallana, Rickie Lambert and Luke Shaw, and Hernández is believed to be just one of a host of names expected to be in talks with the Saints in weeks to come. United are expected to ask for a fee between £15-20m for the player.

The player could be joined on the exit list by Chris Smalling, who is being heavily connected with a swap deal, seeing him join Arsenal as Thomas Vermaelen heads in the other direction. Tom Cleverley and Nani are another two names that could be heading out of Old Trafford, with the latter linked to a move to his native Portugal.