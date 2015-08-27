Analysis: Morgan Schneiderlin's role at Manchester United

Over the past decade, plenty of players have arrived at Old Trafford to potentially fill the boots of Roy Keane. In fact, it had been one of the hottest topics in the previous transfer markets - Manchester United's need to sign a strong central midfielder to provide the squad with both balance and domination.

Morgan Schneiderlin's arrival at Old Trafford has had its impact on Louis van Gaal's squad since day one. A player who was certainly missing in the Dutch manager's squad last season - especially when Michael Carrick was sidelined due to injuries.

Football players with the French international's profile provide their qualities silently during the 90 minutes. Let's take a look at the main attributes the former Southampton player has been providing the red devils with.

Talking tactics

Schneiderlin provides Manchester United's back four with the cover and balance they need and that has been very well noticeable this season so far.

The former Southampton player provides cover to the his back four by spending most of his time in the first and second thirds of the pitch. It is where he tackles, wins the ball and distributes game play to his team mates.

Manchester United - Tottenham Hotspur

The French international spent most of his game time (62.69%) in the centre of midfield, 25.37% covering the defensive areas and when the team was in attacking and domination mode, he made sure to provide help in the final third of the pitch (11.94%).

In his debut, Schneiderlin completed 86% of his passes, won 50% of his tackles, made 3 interceptions and a single block.

Aston Villa vs Manchester United

Manchester United's second game of the season was away at the Villa park. This is where the French international spent most of his time in the second and final thirds of the pitch, maintaining possession and building attacks from the back. Another impressive 86% pass completion rate with five interceptions, two clearances and a single block.

Manchester United - Newcastle United

Manchester United dominated most of the time during the game against Newcastle United, but not a single team chance was converted into the back of the net. Schneiderlin spent over a half of his time in the centre of midfield during the game. He also covered the back four but since Louis van Gaal's side dominated the majority of the game, the French international had more time to assist the team in the final third of the pitch.

Morgan participated both defensively and offensively during the game as he completed 94% of his passes, created one chance, made a successful cross, two interceptions, one clearance and three blocks.

Swansea City vs Manchester United

The Red Devils performed very well in the first half of the game and Morgan Schneiderlin was one of the best performers until being substituted later during the second half. The Frenchman made every single run to make himself available for his team mates.

Normally spending most of his game time in the central half, he completed 91% of his passes, won 75% of his tackles, 60% of his aerial duels, made three interceptions, one clearance and created a single chance.

Talking stats

Louis van Gaal has always stated that he would only buy the player who will improve his squad and Schneiderlin is not a different case.

Let's take a look at the different stats provided by Manchester United's midfielders last season and compare them to the ones provided by the former Southampton midfielder.

Morgan Schneiderlin Michael Carrick Ander Herrera Marouane Fellaini Daley Blind Games 26 18 26 27 25 Tackles Won 79 19 45 48 43 Pass Completion 89% 90% 89% 85% 88% Interceptions 63 31 51 25 81 Total Forward Passes 1040 765 828 571 1046 Successful Passes 1374 951 1371 939 1354 Goals Scored 4 1 6 6 2 Defensive Errors 0 0 3 0 2

A definite addition to the Dutch manager's side. A player to provide his team with the balance and technique which was being missed when Michael Carrick was sidelined due to injuries last season.

Schneiderlin's ambitions

The former Southampton player's winning mentality and strong physical capabilities are two of the key factors for Manchester United this season. His determination to follow the steps of former Red Devils legend - Roy Keane - will only help the Frenchman improve his skills and help the team.

According to the Daily Mirror, Schneiderlin hopes to "become like Keane because he was a legend".

However, he knows it's not an easy task as Keane "has a different personality" and the Frenchman speaks less on the pitch.

It's Morgan's ambition to "have the same impact as him (Keane) on the team". He thinks that "his battles with Patrick Vieira, when United and Arsenal were in competition, were memorable" as he "watched a documentary on the rivalry between the two”.

As Louis van Gaal's side keep improving week in, week out, Schneiderlin will only understand his new team mates better, resulting in a more effective team performance both domestically and in Europe.