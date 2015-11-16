Jack Wilshere adamant that his Arsenal return will not be rushed

Arsenal’s Jack Wilshere told the club’s official website that he is "feeling good" in regards to a return from injury but stated that he will not rush his rehabilitation.

The 23-year-old has not featured for the north London outfit this season after sustaining a hairline fracture to his left fibula in August. Reportedly undergoing surgery a month later, Wilshere was subsequently ruled out for a further three months.

“It’s going well,” he told Arsenal on Monday morning before proclaiming he is “working as hard as he can” to try and return.

The midfielder has been hampered with injuries throughout his career, sidelined of the entirety of the 11/12 campaign before making 14 Premier League appearances last term. The England international went on to say that he “knows what it takes to come back” due to these unfortunate experiences. “I’m not going to rush it” continued the former Bolton Wanderers loanee before saying he "will make sure his body is right” and he is “feeling good” at the moment.

Jack Wilshere missed almost six months of Arsenal’s previous season due to an ankle injury sustained in a 2-1 defeat to Manchester United at the Emirates but returned in emphatic style. Showcasing some outstanding individual performances in a team that blossomed over the latter stages of the season, Wilshere’s form was typified with an outstanding half-volley in the Gunners’ final league encounter of the campaign before he converted two stunning strikes for England in the countries’ European Championship qualifying fixture with Slovenia.

Featuring heavily in the FA Cup holders’ pre-season preparations, touring Asia with the rest of the squad and participating in the annual Emirates Cup, he told the press of his frustration. “Mentally this one has been the toughest to take” he said referring to his fine form last season before explaining how he “cut his holiday short by two weeks” to prepare for the current campaign.

Arsenal, joint top at the summit of the Premier League table, are momentarily enduring an injury crisis. The likes of Jack Wilshere, Danny Welbeck and Tomas Rosicky are all long term absentees that have been joined by first team regulars Theo Walcott, Hector Bellerin and Aaron Ramsey in recent weeks. With Santi Cazorla and Alexis Sanchez, who have both featured for their respective countries during this week’s international break, in desperate need of rests, it could promise to be a testing time for Manchester City’s closest title rivals.

Wilshere remains positive of a return though, with the “busiest part of the season coming up”. Wilshere then proclaimed that he wants to “be part of this team” and that he “knows it will not be easy” but wants to “fight for a place” once more.