Aston Villa 1-1 Leicester City: Mahrez sees penalty saved as Ranieri's men drop points in the West Midlands

On the back of their outstanding 1-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday night, Claudio Ranieri's Leicester City travelled to Villa Park in an effort to maintain their Champions League challenge on Saturday evening.

Coming up against Remi Garde's Aston Villa (who had managed to gain their first league victory in 20 attempts last time out), a tough match always looked on the cards for the travelling Foxes. However, with the added incentive of going top of the Premier League on offer to the high-flying Midlanders, there seemed like there would be no let-up in face of the struggling Villans.

Team News

Heading into this particular local derby, both managers named unchanged line-ups. Nevertheless, with both teams earning hard-fought and deserved victories mid-week, it made sense that the squads remained unaltered. On the other hand, there were indeed headlines coming out of Ranieri and Garde's selections.

Making his first start at Villa Park against his boyhood club, winger Marc Albrighton was handed a huge chance by his manager to plunge the Villans into yet more trouble. So, it goes without saying that the 26-year-old wideman would have been motivated to impress against the side that released him just over 18 months ago.

He was also joined by the fit-again Jamie Vardy, Riyad Mahrez and Shinji Okazaki in the Foxes' attack so it looked like the home side could have been in for a tough day.

Elsewhere, Remi Garde left in the surprising selections of Libor Kozak, Mark Bunn and Aly Cissokho. However, with the West-Midlanders looking to build on only their second Premier League win of the current campaign, supporters could not really argue with the Frenchman's starting XI.

Slow burner

In truth, the Midlands clash did not really ignite as expected up until the 20th minute. Following a tough-fought midfield battle, the visitors looked to stamp their domination on the derby and in fact could have had the lead.

Whipping excellent balls into the Villa box all evening, Birmingham-born winger Marc Albrighton was a constant thorn in his former-team's side and could have even got his name on the score-sheet. Given his first opportunity from a free kick from 25 yards out, the Leicester wideman struck the ball with power and accuracy but only into the arms of Mark Bunn.

The next chance then came from England striker Jamie Vardy. Rising to meet another Albrighton set-piece, the ex-Fleetwood Town striker only just nodded wide of the left hand post of the Holte End goal to the disappointment of the Foxes' faithful.

Nevertheless, it was in fact the home side that had the clearest chance to open the scoring. Following a good period of Leicester possession, Robert Huth played a poor back-pass to his goalkeeper. Latching onto the loose ball was Czech striker Libor Kozak and the 26-year-old should really have got his name on the scoresheet.

However, reaching out a big right paw, Kasper Schmeichel pulled off an excellent save to keep his side level.

Leicester breakthrough

On the other hand, the deadlock was not to remain for much longer. Receiving a long goal kick deep in the Villa half, Vardy was soon bearing down on goal. Flicking a delicious lob over Bunn, the 29-year-old was only denied by the English stopper backing-off onto his own goal-line. But, Japanese forward Shinji Okazaki was immediately on hand to tap home the rebound from only a few yards and gift the Foxes the lead.

As a matter of fact, it could have got even better for Ranieri's team in the opening half an hour. Flooding the penalty area, Algerian winger Riyad Mahrez was soon winding up a sweet drive for the top corner only to see his shot halted by the arm of Aly Cissokho.

Quickly pointing to the spot, Roger East soon gave the high-flying Foxes a penalty. After seeing his previous spot-kick saved against Bournemouth, it was a surprise to see the ex-Le Havre man, Mahrez, step up yet again. In an all too familiar tale for Leicester supporters though, the talented wideman saw his spot-kick saved. Stroking the ball into the centre of the goal, he was denied by the feet of Bunn and looked on in anguish after failing to take advantage.

Mahrez looks on as his penalty is saved | Photo: Getty

As a result, the Foxes went into the interval only one goal to the good.

Chances go begging

After the break, both teams had chances to alter the scoreline. Clearly coming out motivated following an under-par first period, Remi Garde's men immediately put their visitors under pressure.

Firstly, a powerful long-range drive from Cissokho was well-saved by Schmeichel in only the 47th minute as Villa looked to drag themselves back into the game.

On the other hand, against the run of play, Ranieri's men could have doubled their lead. In a trademark counter attack, the Foxes closed in on Mark Bunn's goal. Again managing to get one-on-one with the 'keeper, Vardy skipped past the Villa man as he slid along the floor. Attempting to cross the ball into the box, the Englishman found Danny Drinkwater whose shot just spun wide of the open net.

Villa draw level

With considerable pressure building on Leicester and the hosts now dominating the game, Remi Garde introduced Rudy Gestede in an effort to take advantage. Ironically, this is exactly what happened only a few minutes later.

Picking up the ball just outside the penalty area in the 75th minute, the French forward spun past Robert Huth and hammered the ball into the top left corner (with aid of a deflection off Wes Morgan) and turned away in delight. On the other hand, the Foxes were furious that their hosts were now level.

Rudy Gestede celebrates his equalise | Photo: Getty

As a matter of fact, that's exactly how the game finished. Bar a few half-chances for the likes of Leonardo Ulloa and Gestede, neither 'keeper was really tested and both teams left Villa Park with a hard-fought point. As a result, Claudio Ranieri's Leicester City now sit one point clear at the top of the Barclays Premier League ahead of Arsenal's game on Sunday.