Agüero: We need to perform better against rivals

Manchester City striker Sergio Agüero has publicly stated the fact that the Citizens must improve against their rivals, if they are to regain the Premier League title this term. Following successive defeats against Leicester and Tottenham (both at home) in recent weeks, the sky Blues are now six points behind Claudio Ranieri's men - Manuel Pellegrini's side occupy the fourth and final spot in the top four as it stands.

With the FA Cup (away against Guus Hiddink's Chelsea), Champions League (Dynamo Kyiv, last-16) and Capital One Cup final against Jürgen Klopp's Liverpool all on the horizons in a short space of time before the end of February, it'll be important for City to bounce back from their League disappointment in an effective manner.

Great opportunity for Citizens to bounce back

They've got plenty of tough opposition left to play in England's top flight before the season reaches its climax, so there is definitely room for improvement before the middle of May - where the destination of the Premier League trophy will be confirmed.

As quoted by the Mirror, Agüero said that if they want to win the league, City "have to win against our biggest contenders". He maintained a realistic stance though, adding that the team as a whole know that it's not easy to "win every competition", no matter how much they try and make it happen. "We're conscious that as we advance in each tournament, the harder it gets."

Agüero ambitious, but equally realistic

He also said that he personally hopes they are able to keep up their title bid, but other sides such as Leicester and the two north London rivals - Arsenal and Tottenham - are all in better positions than them currently, and all also have their eyes on the lucrative prize that awaits the winner.

Six points adrift of current leaders Leicester isn't too far a gap, all things considered. With twelve games left to play, there are still 36 points up-for-grabs - meaning it's all to play for. If they can maintain a solid run of consistency for the remainder of the current campaign, who knows? Manchester City might just surprise a few people, and give Manuel Pellegrini a warm parting gift as the club's manager.