Paris Saint-Germain forward Lucas Moura admits late Manchester United u-turn

The summer of 2012, for Manchester United fans, looked like it may welcome Lucas Moura to Old Trafford, to offer pace and attacking flair that had been somewhat missing since the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo.

However, the Brazilian opted to join the French riches of PSG from Sao Paulo, leaving United fans to ponder what might have been.

With intense speculation linking the Brazilian to Old Trafford in 2012, it seemed a mystery as to how United missed out on signing the 23-year-old, who it was rumoured was meant to be moving to the Red Devils for around £30 million.

PSG stepped in late

Moura has revealed that the move fell through as he opted to move to Paris instead. He said: “Suddenly I had to make a choice when I thought I was joining Manchester United.”

The Brazilian then explained that then coach Leonardo put in a last minute call to persuade Moura to come to Paris.

Lucas Moura has become an established player for the Brazilian national team | photo: Getty images

He continued: “It was a very difficult decision because I had to make a choice. I thought about it a lot; I talked about it with my family and I made my choice. Football is like that. You have to choose a team.”

United needed a player like Moura

With United heavily criticised for their rather mundane style of play this season, which lacks fluidity and creativity, a player of Moura’s ability could have made the difference between the club being a comfortable top four team, rather than battling towards the end of the season to qualify for Champions League football.

With Moura seemingly enjoying life in Paris, and recently penning a new deal at the club, on reflection, the Brazilian will be satisfied with the decision he made as PSG continue to establish themselves as a European powerhouse.

As for United, who are out of both European competitions already this season, they will maintain their focus on gaining a top-four spot in the Premier League, as well as try to steer themselves to an FA Cup semi-final via a tricky tie with West Ham United at Upton Park.