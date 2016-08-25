Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool Preview: Reds looking to bounce back from Burnley defeat

Liverpool travel to White Hart Lane to take on Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday in their third Premier League game of the season, where they will look to revert back to winning ways.

Last weekend the Reds suffered a shock 2-0 loss to Burnley at Turf Moor, but managed to ease past Burton Albion in mid-week, booking their place in the third round of the EFL Cup with a 5-0 win.

Spurs had the mid-week off, having received a bye into the next round because they have European football, and will have many fresh legs going into the opening game of the weekend.

The North London club have enjoyed an unbeaten start with a win and a draw and will hope to build on the three points they registered last time out, also on home soil.

Team News

Midfielder Emre Can made his first start of the season during the Burton game, but was forced off after picking up an ankle injury and is a doubt for the trip to the capital.

Can is unlikely to feature with an ankle problem. (Picture: Liverpool Echo)

Divock Origi is another doubt having picked up a cramp problem during the match, meaning Daniel Sturridge could lead the line.

Philippe Coutinho sat out of the mid-week game after picking up a hamstring injury during the Burnley game and the attacking midfielder could also miss out on the weekend.

However, Jürgen Klopp welcomed back Sadio Mane from a shoulder injury on Tuesday night and the winger is expected to retain his place on the right win.

Otherwise, centre-back Joel Matip could make his league debut after his first competitive appearance at Burton.

For Mauricio Pochettino’s side, first choice keeper Hugo Lloris is sidelined due to a hamstring injury, picked up during their opening game of the season against Everton.

Mousa Dembele is suspended for the match - serving the fifth game of a six-match ban - but centre-back Kevin Wimmer returns.

Spurs unbeaten so far

Tottenham Hotspur enjoyed a very successful season last term, finishing third and qualifying for the Champions League.

They were one of the title favourites alongside Leicester City, but couldn’t keep up with the Foxes during the final few games of the season.

Pochettino’s men drew their opening game of the season to Everton, but edged Crystal Palace 1-0 last weekend with summer signing Victor Wanyama scoring his first goal for his new club.

Spurs celebrate Wanyama's late winner against Palace last weekend. (Picture: The Independent)

Tottenham haven’t invested as heavily as others have this summer, but have strengthened areas that were arguably their weakest last season and look to challenge for the title again this season.

Head-to-Head

Liverpool’s recent record against Spurs is very impressive with the Reds winning five of the last seven meetings and scoring a total of 19 goals. They haven't lost to them since November 2012.

Last season both games between the sides ended in draws, with Klopp’s first game in charge as Liverpool boss a goalless draw in the same fixture at White Hart Lane.