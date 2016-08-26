Arsenal devastating in the first half as they pick up three points

That's it, all over at Vicarage Road. Arsenal's first half performance secured all three points, Watford did fight back in the second half, but a single goal wasn't enough. I've been Oliver Emmerson, and until next time - goodbye!

Full-time: Watford 1-3 Arsenal

90+2: Yellow card for Jack Wilshere.

90: Into five minutes of stoppage time, the Watford storm has subsided. Arsenal should come through home and dry without too many more troubles.

87: Capoue loses it to Sanchez in his own half, the Chilean ignoring Walcott's supporting run to shoot on his own, saved by Gomes.

83: Behrami loses the ball and then a tackle, picking up a yellow card for his troubles.

82: Nice work in and around the edge of the area from Watford, Behrami eventually shooting wide on the half volley.

79: Success can't quite get enough on a header from a corner to trouble Cech, who gathers easily.

77: Amrabat subbed off for Success. I wonder if his cameo will be a, you do the rest...

74: I mentioned that Monreal was struggling a little, and he's now been replaced at the back by Gibbs.

72: Close! Another long throw from Holebas is flicked on, Ighalo going for the overhead kick, striking just over the bar.

70: Arsene Wenger makes a couple of changes, Oxlade Chamberlain and Ozil off for Wilshere and Elneny.

69: Watford close again! Holebas lets rip from distance, Cech forced into one good save before he makes another fine one from Ighalo's rebound.

64: Amrabat giving Monreal problems, a driving run down the wing leaving the left-back in his rear view mirror, but the cross that followed was straight into the hands of Cech.

62: Arsenal hoping to respond and put the Hornets out of sight, Ozil threads Walcott through, the winger going for an expansive chipped effort which sails over.

58: Pereyra was brought on for his debut to make a difference, and he has! Watford menacing on the attack, two shots blocked in the area before it falls for Pereyra, the midfielder calm and composed as he curls the ball past Cech. Is that the start of a comeback?

GOAL! Watford get one back, it's debutant Pereyra!

55: Born-again goal machine Capoue registers a shot on target, comfortable for Cech to get behind and save.

54: How hasn't that led to a goal? Bellerin twisting and turning in the area, plays a lovely ball across the face but it somehow evades everyone before trickling out for a throw in.

52: Watford making another change, Janmaat off for Kabasele.

48: Arsenal immediately looking to score more as we're back underway, Walcott can't quite find Oxlade Chamberlain with a low cross.

45: Second half underway, Watford with a half-time change as Roberto Pereyra comes on for Adlene Guedioura.

Arsenal are cruising to their first Premier League win of the season, three goals to the good at half-time against Watford. Surely that's game over ahead of the second 45?

Half-time: Watford 0-3 Arsenal

45+1: Horrific from Watford, it's all too easy for Arsenal. Sanchez affored far too much room on the left, he crosses and Mesut Ozil is charging into the area untracked, unmarked as he gets inbetween the defender's to head past Gomes with power.

GOAL! Ozil makes it three!

45: Gomes saves well from Walcott, put in from a nice Xhaka pass.

40: A sweeping counter-attack from Arsenal isn't dealt with by Watford, Sanchez eventually getting on the end of it to pop the ball over Gomes and across the line. The ball was cleared away, but goal line technology confirmed that the ball was in.

GOAL! 2-0, Sanchez!

39: Ozil and Sanchez with more link up play, it's the German who has an effort on target this time, Gomes again equal to it.

37: Sanchez and Ozil linking up with a one-two, the former getting his shot away, saved by the legs of Gomes.

34: Watford win a corner off a Holebas long throw, but the resulting header that's won drops wide of Cech's left hand post.

25: Wow! Koscielny slices a cross accidentally towards his own goal, Petr Cech with incredible reflexes to keep the ball out. Watford keep the pressure up, Deeney putting an effort wide from Holebas' low cross.

23: Close! Theo Walcott goes close to doubling Arsenal's lead, kept out by a solid save from Gomes in the Watford goal. The ex-Spurs 'keeper will be keen to beat Arsenal today.

17: Ozil is being allowed far too much room here, dancing into the Watford area before finally being tackled by Prodl.

13: Watford don't look at the races here, Arsenal dominating the ball as the Hornets struggle to compete, short of ideas when they do get it.

8: Alexis Sanchez brought down by Amrabat in the area, Cazorla slamming the penalty down the middle to make it 0-1!

GOAL! Cazorla scores!

PENALTY TO ARSENAL!

6: This hasn't been a great start for the neutrals, or for the Watford fans, or the Arsenal fans. Lots of passing around the back from the visitors, the Hornets only too happy to soak that up. A shot would be nice, from anyone?

0: Underway!

Not long until kick-off now! The two teams are out onto the pitch.

WATFORD SUBS: Pantilimon, Success, Zuniga, Sinclair, Janmaat, Watson, Pererya.

ARSENAL SUBS: Ospina, Gibbs, Chambers, Wilshere, Coquelin, Elneny, Giroud.

WATFORD: Gomes, Kaboul, Prodl, Kabasele, Amrabat, Guedioura, Capoue, Behrami, Holebas, Deeney, Igahlo.

ARSENAL: Cech, Bellerin, Holding, Koscielny, Monreal, Xhaka, Cazorla, Walcott, Ozil, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Sanchez.

Team news is out! The two sides line up as follows...

There was a clear winner the last time that these two sides came up against each other, at the Emirates Stadium back in early April. Arsenal were ahead after just four minutes through Alexis Sanchez, and strolled to a convincing 4-0 win thanks to additional strikes from Alex Iwobi, Hector Bellerin and Theo Walcott. They'd certainly take a repeat of that today. Watford did manage to beat Arsenal in the FA Cup last season, the Gunners' first loss in the competition for over two years.

Arsenal were, of course, in the Champions League group stage draw on Thursday, after yet another top four finish under Wenger last season. In recent years, the Gunners have often finished second in their group, going out to one of Europe's elite after an unlucky last 16 draw. They'll be hoping that they can top their group this time around, having been handed a slightly easier draw of Paris Saint Germain, FC Basel and Ludogorets Razgrad.

Watford are in a similar situation to Arsenal, having picked up just one point so far. However, they walked away from both games feeling that they should have won. Starting away at Southampton, they led for most of the game before Nathan Redmond's equaliser saw the game finish 1-1. They led at home against Chelsea last week, also, as Etienne Capoue bagged his second in two games, before Michy Batshuayi and Diego Costa struck late on to give the Blues a 2-1 win at Vicarage Road. The Hornets were defeated again in midweek, losing 2-1 at home to Gillingham in the EFL Cup, another disappointing result.

Arsenal are yet to pick up a win so far this season, and will be hoping to change that record today. Admittedly, they've had a tough start, but would have hoped to be doing better than one point out of six. They opened things up at home to Liverpool on the first Sunday of the season, and looked the better side for much of the first half, leading 1-0 until a super Philippe Coutinho free-kick levelled things up on the stroke of half-time. After that, they were undone by a fantastic 15 minute spell of attacking from Liverpool which saw the Reds go 4-1 up. Arsene Wenger's side pulled it back to 3-4, but it was too little to late as they came away with nothing. Things were much quieter last week, a 0-0 draw away at champions Leicester City in what was an evenly matched contest.

We're now well back into the swing of things, with this matchweek the final one before the first international break of the season, which comes after just three weekend's of Premier League action.

Good afternoon everyone, and welcome to VAVEL UK's live minute-by-minute commentary of today's Premier League game between Watford and Arsenal. I'm Oliver Emmerson, and I'll be keeping you updated on affairs at Vicarage Road throughout, with kick-off set for 3:00PM BST. We'll have the team news around an hour earlier, but stay with us until then as we build up towards what should be an entertaining game!