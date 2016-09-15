Herrera: United have a chance to fix things up

Ander Herrera, who came on as a substitute in the second half of the Manchester derby, was Manchester Unit​ed's best player on the pitch.

His constant movement improved the team's performance, but unfortunately his work wasn't enough for Red Devils to score a second and earn a point.

The midfielder wasn't satisfied at all after the loss and admitted that "it was a tough day, a very tough weekend for us [United] and for our fans" because according to him "it is a game your life depends on for the next week".

About the Feyenoord game

Later tonight, United take on Feyernoord and Herrera thinks of it as "a good challenge" for the squad. He showed his appreciation for Dutch football, "I like football and I like playing against the best teams and Feyenoord is one of them in the Netherlands."

The 27-year-old is looking to make a strong comeback and think of this game as a "chance to fix the defeat" and wants to show the fans they are "here to win every game".

Squad under Mourinho

Herrera praised the boss and stated that everyone at the club is "very, very comfortable with this manager" and that they are "enjoying every training session". The Basque added that he "feels his confidence every day and thinks all team-mates are the same".

Jose hailed Herrera's "amazing attitude" as the player handled the manager's decision of not starting the midfielder with very high professionalism. The player himself thinks that: "Players feel important under Mourinho because he [Mourinho] talks to the team and shows that he [Mourinho] is going to give time to everyone."

The Spaniard explained that the players turst the boss, "We have a good squad and we play with freedom because we feel the confidence of our manager."

It is very likely that Herrera will start the game against the Dutch side tonight with the absence of Wayne Rooney ,who is being rested by the manager.