Rooney defends Paul Pogba after shaky start to second coming at Manchester United

Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney is confident that teammate Paul Pogba will 'shine' at Old Trafford, despite making a slow start to the season.

Pogba re-joined United in summer from Italian giants, Juventus for a world record £89m; and has yet to do his price tag justice. The 23-year-old left the Reds in 2012 after making just seven appearances.

The Frenchman has scored one goal since returning to United, but his performances have not been as good as expected. Pogba played 90 minutes in Monday's 0-0 with rivals, Liverpool but didn't cause much threat, despite playing higher up the pitch.

Rooney confident of improvement

Rooney, who was a second half substitution in the stalemate at Anfield, was quick to praise Pogba, despite the slow start: "Paul is a fantastic player. He is working hard but it is a different league to what he’s been used to in Italy."

Rooney continued, “He didn't really play last time when he was here in the Premier League so this is all new. It is something different and as always it takes time to settle."

The skipper concluded, “He is a fantastic player and he will shine for us this season there is no doubt."

Playing in the number 10 role was something new for Pogba at United as Ander Herrera and Marouane Fellaini acted as the two holding midfielders in Monday's draw.

Pogba appeared to look isolated on Monday as Ashley Young and Marcus Rashford were limited to cutting in from the wing leaving the France international with much to do off the ball.

Busy period for United

Although it is still early in the season, United need to start picking up more points if they are to maintain a title challenge with the likes of Manchester City.

The reds welcome Fenerbache to Old Trafford on Thursday evening before making the trip to Stamford Bridge on Sunday to face Jose Mourinho's former side, Chelsea.