Juan Mata: Manchester United are on right track

Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata believes that his side are “on the right track” despite some disappointing recent results.

The Red Devils have won two out of their last six matches and have suffered criticism after their recent matches, but Mata believes Jose Mourinho’s men will come good and it is just a matter of time.

Mata confident Red Devils can turn form around

Writing in his weekly blog, he said: “I strongly believe that the team is on the right track, after all the hard work we put on the pitch."

He added: “We proved that on Wednesday when we defeated Manchester City in the EFL Cup. We came from a tough defeat (4-0 loss to Chelsea) and the team showed that we are united and we are able to beat anyone.”

On the plus side for the Red Devils, as Mata eludes to, they are working hard and creating chances and could count themselves unfortunate not to walk away from Old Trafford last weekend with all three points, after having 38 shots against Burnley and dominating possession with 72% of the ball.

In-form Mata

When Mourinho entered the doors at Old Trafford, much was made of what would happen to Mata after he had been sold by the special one when the pair were at Chelsea.

But none would have foreseen Mata leading Jose’s team out of the tunnel as captain at the weekend, as the Spaniard was repaid for his excellent recent form.

He scored the only goal of the game as United knocked rivals Manchester City out of the EFL Cup.

Alongside Ander Herrera, who was harshly sent off at the weekend, the two have been shining lights for the red devils in recent weeks and Mata looks to have confirmed his place, for now, as United’s number 10 charged with producing the creative spark going forward.