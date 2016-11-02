Dick Advocaat backs Man Utd and Mourinho to shine

Jose Mourinho's opposite manager on Thursday night, Dick Advocaat, has backed the Portuguese for success at Manchester United ahead of the UEFA Europa League tie against Advocaat's Fenerbahce side in Turkey.

Despite spending in excess of £150million in the summer transfer window, being tipped for the title by certain individuals including Mourinho himself, Mourinho has his United side sitting 8th in the Premier League table.

Mourinho backed by Thursday's opposition

The Portuguese's attempt to win back frustrated Manchester United fans last weekend versus Burnley didn't go as well as expected. Despite dominating for 90 minutes and creating a myriad of chances to score, the Reds extended their dreadful league goals drought as they failed to put the ball in the net once again and suffered another draw.

Mourinho's side have already travelled to Turkey ahead of their Thursday night tie against Fenerbahce in a salient UEFA Europa League game for United. The Yellow Canaries' new manager Advocaat has joined the growing list of football personalities who have backed Mourinho to succeed with United despite this shaky start.

The Dutchman, who was in the Premier League last season with Sunderland briefly, reasoned that Mourinho's past achievements are "almost unbelievable," but the 56-year-old Mourinho is "not a magician".

For Fenerbahce, Thursday's game is vital after a concerning start to their Europa League side. Advocaat will keep in mind, however, that United "will play for the first place" in the group and there is "no doubt about that".

Advocaat tips Zlatan to return to goalscoring form

Mourinho is not the only "superstar" figure being criticised at Manchester United with Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic heavily under fire for a collection of poor performances in the club's recent games. The number nine is under huge pressure in the upcoming classes but Advocaat has backed the Swede as well as Mourinho. He insistsed that the 35-year-old "will start scoring goals," because, according to Advocaat, "that man knows how to score."

Advocaat urged United fans to remain relaxed as there is "no reason to be worried about the team and the manager [Mourinho]."