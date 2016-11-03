Manchester United player ratings from lacklustre 2-1 defeat to Fenerbahce in the Europa League

Manchester United fell to a 2-1 defeat to Fenerbahce, without even looking threatening.

Jose Mourinho's side were slow and laboured in possession and struggled to create any good chances, with the goal coming from a 25-yard stunner from captain Wayne Rooney.

The Red Devils were stung by a couple of world-class goals from the Turkish side, who were full value for their win.

The defence

Goalkeeper - David de Gea - 3: The Spaniard is going through a poor spell in his otherwise stellar United career. He found himself beaten by Moussa Sow within 90 seconds thanks to a spectacular overhead kick. Despite the quality of the finish, De Gea should have done better with it. For the second goal, De Gea found himself rooted to the spot as Jeremain Lens fired home a free-kick in the second half. Again, De Gea should have done far better with this effort.

Right-back - Matteo Darmian - 5: The Italian didn't hesitate to go forward, bombing down the right flank at every opportunity. His quality of end-product was very low but he was one of the only United players that looked determined to attack rather than just sit back and pass the ball around.

Centre-back - Daley Blind - 4: In such a lacklustre performance, Blind's slow and mundane passing set the tone. There was no urgency in his distribution out from the back, and no precision, with his more ambitious efforts falling way short of his usual high standards.

Centre-back - Marcos Rojo - 4: The United centre-halves had very little to do. The Argentinian could've been closer to Sow for the opening goal, but blame couldn't really be attached to Rojo for this moment of brilliance. Other than that, he had very little to do. His distribution of the ball out from the back wasn't great but that parallels throughout the United team.

Left-back - Luke Shaw - 3: Shaw's inconsistency this season continued with a very poor performance in Turkey. His one-on-one defensive frailties were exposed by Jesus Navas in the EFL Cup last week, and were further tested by Lens, who was able to bully Shaw all game long. Going forward wasn't much better for Shaw; he was far too hesitant to overlap the United wingers, and his ball control and passing were shockingly bad in the final third.

The midfield

Centre-midfielder - Morgan Schneiderlin - 4: Schneiderlin's poor rating is through no real fault of his own. Playing against Fenerbahce, United were never going to need two players to sit in front of the back four. They needed a midfielder alongside Herrera, who could shift the ball from defence to attack at speed. This isn't Schneiderlin's game, who found himself redundant in the midfield, often slowing the side down. Correctly, he was withdrawn at half-time.

Centre-midfielder - Ander Herrera - 4: The usually impressive Spaniard struggled to have an impact on this game. His break-up play wasn't needed as the Turks settled after the opening goal, and he struggled to link up the play throughout the game. He wasn't helped by the reluctance of other United attackers to run in behind the Fenerbahce defence, leaving very little option but square passes.

The attack

Right-winger - Marcus Rashford - 4: The United starlet is enduring a goal drought, he's without one in nine outings for the Red Devils. Rashford needed to run in behind to assist the creative players for United, but didn't do this nearly enough, so United often made the pitch narrow and far too congested to attack fluently. His ball control and distribution were also very poor.

Centre-attacking-midfielder - Paul Pogba - 5: The Frenchman had a pretty uninfluential game. The early going, as was the rest of the match, was slow and laboured, which allowed Pogba to do very little. The world's most expensive player only lasted around 40 minutes, before a strong tackle deadened his leg, and forced him off with a concerning injury.

Left-winger - Anthony Martial - 5: The Frenchman had a very similar game to Rashford. Early on, he needed to run at the defence and create more passing options for the United midfield, but wasn't doing so. He drifted infield far too often to be a legitimate threat to the Turkish defence. Later on in the game, he was the only man who was penetrating the Fenerbahce back four, but needed support from an overlapping Luke Shaw, but he was not on the overlap frequently enough.

Striker - Wayne Rooney - 6: It was a mixed bag for the United skipper. A number of heavy touches denied him clear goalscoring opportunities, a perfect illustration of his lack of confidence. He was isolated when he was the central striker, but upon Zlatan's introduction and a move back to the number 10 role, Rooney was more comfortable. A static United performance didn't help anyone who was trying to create. Rooney often dropped far too deep without running in behind or taking a chance. He was the only one who took a chance on doing something out of the ordinary for United, however, when unleashed a 25-yard thunderbolt to give the Red Devils a chance in the final five minutes.

The substitutes

Zlatan Ibrahimovic - 4: The Swede was introduced around the 40-minute mark, replacing the injured Paul Pogba. Things started happening for United in the final third once he came on, but the Red Devils still lacked that killer pass or finish, in spite of Zlatan's presence. He lost his head either side of half-time, with Fenerbahce centre-backs Martin Skrtel and Simon Kjaer marshalling him wonderfully, neutralising his impact on the game.

Juan Mata - 4: The Spaniard offered very little that was any different to the lacklustre display that had been experienced in the first half. He lacked the physicality to hold the ball, and couldn't penetrate the defence with a good pass or a clever run.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan - 5: The Armenian made a long-awaited return to first-team action for the reds while they were in search of a goal. He was a bit out of place as United threw all of their attackers at Fenerbahce without any real shape or organisation. He added a bit more quality to the passing for United, but had no-one to pass to in the final third as everything was far too congested and stationary.