Herrera praises honest Mourinho

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera has given boss Jose Mourinho praise and says the "straight forward" boss has full backing from the dressing room.

United earned their first win since the 24th September before the international break with a 3-1 win over Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium. United now look ahead to a crunch clash with Arsenal on Saturday. Herrera returns from suspension and is confident in the new United boss despite the media reporting a so called "crisis".

"If a coach is not straight, players will soon find him out. Mo​​urinho is very straight," Herrera told the Daily Mail. "He says what he thinks and he says it to your face. He says it when it is something we like but he also says it when it is someone we won't like."

He continued, ​"The team is enjoying day to day. Training is very dynamic and everything is with the ball so the players never lose concentration - there is no really long sessions or long team talks."

Improving performances this season

Herrera has been one of the form players for Mourinho and has found himself now as one of the more important players for the Red Devils, with Man of the Match performances against Liverpool, Manchester City and even being one of the better players in the 4-0 defeat to Chelsea.

The Spaniard said, ​"He really understands what a footballer needs which is 20 minutes of team talk and then you get down to it."

​United are yet to reach their best form as a team, but have been clicking at times with top performances against Leicester City, Burnley and Swansea. The 0-0 draw with Burnley brought United under pressure despite a brilliant attacking display.

Herrera's form has caught the eye of the national side and has received a Spanish call up.

Herrera added, ​"I'm more defensive now, playing in front of the back four. I think I have that ability to win the ball back quickly when we lose it.​" He concluded, "​I have taken a leap forward at United which has allowed me to get into the national side."