Valon Behrami believes Watford can still improve after Leicester win

Watford are currently sitting in eighth in the league after their 2-1 win over champions Leicester City, but midfielder Valon Behrami believes that the team can still improve.

Goals from Etienne Capoue and Roberto Pereyra put the Hornets ahead at Vicarage Road before the Foxes pulled one back through a Riyad Mahrez penalty.

Yet Walter Mazzarri's men maintained their advantage for the three points.

At the beginning of the season many were ready to tip off the Hornets as potential relegation candidates after a poor preseason.

However, having collected 18 points from their opening 12 games Watford have seen their best start to a Premier League season since 1985. The Hornets sit one point of a potential European spot with one third of the season already posted.

Despite all this, Behrami showed the club's ambition by declaring that they can still excel further.

A desire to do better

Swiss international Behrami explained that the result against Liverpool, a 6-1 defeat, before the international break left a sour taste in the player’s mouths but it has fuelled their desire to improve.

He commented that “I don’t like the feeling of losing 6-1” but that feeling is “important” as it is needed if “you want to improve” and thrive, as well as saying the result “will stay with me during this week”.

He also added that the Hornets could have improved in some games and so could have done “a little bit better”. He commented “we’ve had some games at home where we could get a better result”. He concluded that mentality is key if he and his teammates want to improve and the club to excel.

Watford have already played seven of last season’s top 10 and have picked up 10 points more than they did last season in those corresponding fixtures, suggesting that the Hornets are aiming high under manager Walter Mazzarri.