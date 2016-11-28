Manchester United 1-1 West Ham United: Player Ratings as Hammers earn a hard-fought Old Trafford draw

West Ham United's hard run of games continued on Sunday afternoon as they were the visitors at Old Trafford to face Manchester United.

They needed a good response from the week before after twice throwing away the lead and eventually losing to Tottenham Hotspur in the final minutes, due to some sloppy defending.

Slaven Bilic made two changes to the side as James Collins came in for the suspended Winston Reid and skipper Mark Noble returned from suspension to replace Andre Ayew.

The changes seem to make an impact early on as West Ham started brilliantly. Dimitri Payet won a free-kick just outside the area and from the resulting set-piece, Diafra Sakho headed in from close range to put the Hammers in front. It was the striker's first goal of the season in just his second appearance.

United responded well and piled on the pressure for the equaliser. With just over twenty minutes gone, Paul Pogba put a high ball through to Zlatan Ibrahimovic and he managed to head it into the bottom corner to put the hosts level.

In the 27th minute, Jose Mourinho was sent to the stands as he kicked a water bottle down the touchline out of frustration when Pogba was booked for diving and West Ham were awarded a free kick.

The Red Devils continued to have the better of the chances as the half went on but both sides went into the break level and West Ham would have definitely been the happier of the two sides.

The visitors started the second half much like the first but didn't manage to find a second goal, Payet coming closest with a free-kick.

Manchester United thought that they had gone ahead on 77 minutes when Jesse Lingard - the man who finished from close range after Henrikh Mkhitaryan had hit the post - was offside.

West Ham were lucky not to go behind again when James Collins' header back to goal was intercepted by Ibrahimovic to beat the onrushing Darren Randolph, but before the striker could finish into the empty net, Kouyate came across to intercept.

The away side could have quite easily won it late on when Ashley Fletcher weaved his way past a series of tackles in the box to give himself just the keeper to beat, but De Gea came out on top.

West Ham managed to hold out for a draw and a very encouraging result considering their league position. It was another difficult, frustrating afternoon for United, who came from behind to claim the point but were unable to do enough to claim all three against a disciplined and hard-working West Ham. But how did the players fare?

Goalkeeper and Defence

Darren Randolph (8) - It was a fine display from the Republic of Ireland number one. If it wasn't for his exploits between the sticks then West Ham probably wouldn't have come away with a point.

Cheikhou Kouyate (7) - He was very solid at the back and if it wasn't for him then Ibrahimovic would have put United ahead. He looks to have a strong understanding with his defensive partners and he is proving to be a very versatile player for this team.

James Collins (7) - He was also very good at the back. He won all of his aerial duels and looked very composed. He had a slight lapse in concentration in the second half which very nearly resulted in a goal but other than that he was good.

Angelo Ogbonna (8) - Much like Winston Reid last week, he was the rock at the back for the hammers. He made numerous important blocks and interceptions and kept the defensive line very disciplined and organised.

Midfield and Attack

Aaron Cresswell (6) - He didn't do anything wrong but his involvement was very limited. West Ham could have done with his presence on the left hand side a bit more than what he offered. But he had flashes of good play and definitely wasn't bad.

Michail Antonio (7) - Like the week before at White Hart Lane, he was going forward with menace and also tracked back very well. He is definitely the hardest worker in this West Ham side and he is needed at both ends of the pitch.

Mark Noble (6) - He wasn't bad at all but could maybe have offered more going forward. He done his defensive duties okay and won his side a free kick in the last moments of the game on the edge of the area after going past Fellaini but other than that he was quiet.

Pedro Obiang (6) - Wasnt his finest display since being a regular starter for the side. Like Noble, he didn't go forward enough and sometimes gave the ball away needlessly. He is a calming influence on the side though and warrants his pace in the team for sure.

Manuel Lanzini (5) - He struggled to build on a very impressive display against Spurs. He wasn't his usual self running with the ball and making things happen. He wasn't awful but nothing of what we have come to expect from the playmaker.

Dimitri Payet (7) - His involvement was limited at times but that will happen a lot now as teams will target him to keep him out of the game as much as possible. It was great play from him to win the free kick and then set up the first goal from that and he created opportunities. A solid display.

Diafra Sakho (7) - He showed what he brings to this West Ham side and as much as some fans didn't want to see him play for the club ever again, it is undeniable that he brings something positive to the side when he plays. If he keeps scoring then he will have the fans on his side in no time.

Substitutes

Ashley Fletcher (6) - He came on and worked hard. Pressed well when United had the ball and tried to make things happen. He maybe should have scored late on but he put it straight at De Gea.

Andre Ayew (5) - His involvement was quite limited. He had flashes but maybe he didn't have enough time to stamp his marker on the game. He needs a run of games to really settle in at the club.

Sofiane Feghouli (N/A) - Came on in the 94th minute and barely touched the ball. It was a substitution to wind the clock down rather than a tactical change.