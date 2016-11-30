Manchester United handed Hull City draw in EFL Cup semi-final

Manchester United have been drawn against fellow Premier League side Hull City in the EFL Cup semi-final as they look for their fifth win in this competition.

Despite Jose Mourinho being forced to watch from the stands following "improper conduct" at the weekend, United ran riot against West Ham United at Old Trafford on Wednesday night, beating the Londoners 4-1.

United through to semi-final after thrashing West Ham

Braces for both Zlatan Ibrahimovic and French talent Anthony Martial, back in form for the first time this season, gave United four, the third consecutive time they have scored four in non-Premier League games.

They'll face Hull in January, the side managed by former player and assistant manager Mike Phelan, who left the club alongside Sir Alex Ferguson upon the Scotsman's retirement in 2013.

It is the Tigers' first ever appearance in the EFL Cup semi-finals, having beaten Newcastle United in dramatic fashion on Tuesday night, equalising in the final minute of normal time before coming out victors on penalties.

United to face Hull City in semi-final

The first leg of the semi-final will be played on the week commencing January 9 and the second leg in the week commencing January 23. Should United progress after two legs, they'll face either bitter rivals Liverpool or Southampton, the final held at Wembley in February.

The two-legged semi-final adds to an already hectic January schedule, with at least one round of the FA Cup in early January. United are likely to be without centre-back Eric Bailly, the Ivorian set to join up with his country for the African Cup of Nations.

While the EFL Cup isn't regarded a major trophy, victory at Wembley in February would be significant given the circumstances. It would be Jose Mourinho's third League Cup win, having lifted the trophy three times already at his previous club Chelsea. United, meanwhile, haven't won since 2010, beating Aston Villa 2-1 in the final on that occasion.

It would also be significant because it's the first piece of silverware available for English teams of the season, providing a huge confidence boost going into the key months of the season, United looking to finish in the top four despite a shaky start.