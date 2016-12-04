Manchester United loanee Adnan Januzaj needs to do more, insists David Moyes

For a young player, playing time is nothing more than a very public trial to see if he can make it at that current club or his parent club is looking at them to perform while out on loan. One player in such a situation is 21-year-old, Belgium, Adnan Januzaj.

The teenage wonderkid wowed fans in his debut season under David Moyes in that turbulent season three years ago, but ever since his performances have dropped and so has his attitude, reportedly being allowed back to United from Borussia Dortmund last season due to an attitude problem.

David Moyes expects more from Januzaj

The manager who gave him his debut three years ago is currently the man looking over him at Sunderland. The young winger has yet to perform for the north-east side who find themselves in yet another tough relegation battle.

When he made his debut three years ago, he became one of the most hotly spoken about prospects in Europe, but his form for relegation battlers Sunderland has been nothing to be impressed about.

"We are needing good performances and good decisions and to score and make goals, but I do think Adnan is more than capable. He has great quality, great ability and I don't think he has shown enough of it since he has been here," claimed David Moyes after yesterday’s win, Moyes even criticised the fitness of the young player stating "Adnan's general fitness is low and I want more from him.”

It must be noted that any player would struggle to perform every single game in a relegation threatened side, as the team is perhaps not playing him in behind for example, allowing him to utilise his pace. But his performances, all the same, have been average at best and not enough to get a return to Manchester United if that’s what he truly wants.

Moyes pleased with Januzaj’s midweek goal

Despite the public criticism of Januzaj, Moyes did state he was happy with his performance during the week for the under-23s, but claimed he would have to take that ability from the under-23s and excel in the first team. After initial praise, Moyes said, "but his goal in midweek showed his ability. If he wants to go back and play for Manchester United he has to show it here.”

One must ask themselves if Januzaj is being built up to fail by everyone. His first season was superb, of course, but that was because he was an unknown entity so his performances took everyone by surprise. Is it fair to then exp19-year-oldar old to perform even better in his next season? Of course not. It takes time to develop into a consistently great player.

His performances for Sunderland have not been great there is no arguing with that fact, but the pressure he has been put under by the press is something which can only be a negative.

Hopefully under the watchful eye of David Moyes he can help an obviously talented player, find his feet once again just like he did for his debut season.