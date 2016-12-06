Ramona Bachmann joins Chelsea

Swiss international Ramona Bachmann has announced her move from VfL Wolfsburg to Chelsea, having been unveiled by the London club this afternoon.

Accomplished at club level

Cutting her teeth in her native Switzerland, Bachmann spent her formulate footballing years at local FC Malters before moving to Lucerne for a season with SC Luwin when she was fifteen. A teenage move to Sweden and the Damallsvenskan helped flesh her out as a footballer, spending three years with Umeå IK sandwiched around a season with WPS side Atlanta Beat before a further three years in Scandinavia with Rosengård (then LdB FC Malmö). Having struggled with injuries, Bachmann still managed to grow as a footballer, voted as Swiss [female] footballer of the year in 2009 and then as player of the season (whilst at Umeå) in 2011.

Consistently on the shopping list of teams from across Europe, Bachmann chose Germany as her next destination after the conclusion of the 2015 Women’s World Cup where she continued to catch the eye. After a mixed 2015-16 season with Wolfsburg, Bachmann has spent most of this term side-lined through injury, unable to really steak her claim in the starting XI, Ralf Kellermann’s squad an embarrassment of riches.

Prolific for Switzerland

With the Swiss team still very much a developing and emerging side, Bachmann’s star has been ever-rising for the European nation. Sandwiching U20 World Cup appearances (in 2006 and 2010) between a shining performance at the U19 Euros in 2009 where she scooped the Golden Player award.

Bachmann had long since made her bow for the seniors, earning her first cap in 2007 aged just 16. With 42 goals in 76 apps for her national side, her importance in the team can’t be overstated especially with a European Championship looming.

In a press conference following the signing Chelsea manager Emma Hayes described Bachmann as “dynamic” and a “creative spark” that should revitalise the side ahead of next season and their next foray into the UEFA Women’s Champions League. Hayes spoke of the Swiss international as the one to set the league alight when it returns next year, expecting her to be a fan-favourite for her ability to make things happen in front of goal.

Having faced Chelsea in the UWCL last season and playing the full 180 minutes across the tie, the creative attacker is already versed in what the Staines-based club are about speaking of her experienced against the team last year Bachmann stated her excitement to be joining up with last season’s WSL champions.

Already looking ahead to a fruitful time in England is hopeful she can add to the team and help “improve” the established side, sure that she’s at the best place “to win trophies”.

Like Maren Mjelde, Bachmann will officially link-up with Chelsea at the start of next year and her deal will run until 2019.