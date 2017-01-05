Aaron Mooy dismisses talk of Manchester City return

Huddersfield Town midfielder Aaron Mooy has dismissed talk of an early return to Manchester City following his loan spell with the Championship side.

Mooy, who signed for Manchester City from Melbourne City in the summer, was immediately loaned out by Pep Guardiola to Huddersfield.

Mooy happy at Huddersfield

Mooy has impressed so far this season for the Terriers but has rejected claims that he may return to the Etihad early from his loan spell.

The Australian midfielder has won Huddersfield Town’s Player of the Month award three times already this season and has been instrumental to Huddersfield’s promotion push.

Mooy said: “I don’t really look too far ahead. I just focus on where I am now, so that’s with Huddersfield." The 26-year-old added, “I don’t really focus on the next level.”

He added: “The Championship’s a tough division, a strong league. Playing in this league, I’m improving and still think I can get to a higher level, definitely, and play more consistent," before concluding by saying: “That’s what I’m here for and hopefully that happens.”

Huddersfield’s impressive season

Huddersfield currently sit 4th in the Championship and trail Newcastle United in the automatic promotion places by just six points.

Town, who many predicted for mid-table mediocrity this season, have been the surprise package under David Wagner in this seasons Championship racking up 14 wins already this season.

However, Mooy is keeping his feet firmly on the ground regarding promotion.

He said: “We just keep believing and keep playing. That’s all you can do."

Huddersfield have important fixtures against Sheffield Wednesday and Brighton in the coming weeks and Mooy will be looking to help his side to victory and promotion to the top flight for the first time since 1972.

Manchester City’s midfield dilemma

Guardiola and Manchester City are facing a small crisis in the centre of midfield following events in recent weeks.

Fernandinho, who picked up his third red card in six games against Burnley, will now face a four-game suspension which means he will miss the FA Cup game against West Ham before league fixtures against Everton, Tottenham and West Ham.

City are also without Ilkay Gundogan who has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a knee injury. Fabian Delph is also sidelined for the Premier League title hopefuls.

Fernando and Yaya Toure are now Guardiola’s main choices in the central midfield roles however recalling Aaron Mooy from his loan spell with Huddersfield could be an option for Guardiola.