Millwall vs Watford Preview: Hornets looking to avoid becoming second top-flight team to avoid Den defeat

Watford are aiming to progress to the fifth round of the FA Cup as they travel to The Den to face League One side Millwall on Saturday.

Millwall will be looking to cause their second successive cup upset this season following their 3-0 defeat of Premier League side Bournemouth in the third round.

Mazzarri looking to relieve pressure

Watford manager Walter Mazzarri is coming under increased pressure at Vicarage Road as his side have fallen to 14th in the Premier League and are still to win a league game since the turn of the year.

Their only victory of 2017 so far was their 2-0 defeat of Championship side Burton Albion in the third round of the FA Cup three weeks ago.

Last weekend Watford twice failed to hold on to a lead and could only come away from the Vitality Stadium with a point. This made it two consecutive draws for Mazzarri’s men following a goalless draw with Middlesbrough.

Watford will be hoping that their January signings can reinvigorate the side and help them repeat the cup exploits that saw them earn a place at Wembley last season for the FA Cup semi-finals.

Another cup upset for the Lions?

Millwall will head into the game at The Den full of confidence following their triumph over top-flight team Bournemouth in the third round.

Steve Morison, who put in a fantastic individual performance, opened the scoring for the hosts before goals from Shaun Cummings and Shane Ferguson sealed a famous win for the 2004 FA Cup runners-up.

The Lions are currently unbeaten in their last seven competitive outings but, in similar fashion to Watford, have failed to claim a league victory in 2017 with draws against AFC Wimbledon, Charlton Athletic and Bradford City.

Neil Harris’ side will be hoping they can take advantage of Watford’s poor form and book their place in the fifth round of this seasons FA Cup.

Team News

Harry Smith and Shaun Hutchinson will miss the game for Millwall with both players carrying injuries.

New signings Mauro Zarate and M’Baye Niang could debut for Watford. Watford will also welcome the return of Christian Kabasele while Nordin Amrabat, Adrian Mariappa and Isaac Success could all also return for the Hornets.

However, Valon Behrami is still struggling with a hamstring injury and Roberto Pereyra remains sidelined.

Last time the teams met

Watford were victorious the last time the they faced Millwall in April 2015 when both sides were still in the Championship. Czech forward Matej Vydra put the Hornets ahead before Adlene Guedioura’s goal sealed a 2-0 victory for the Hornets and helped them in their charge for promotion to the Premier League.

Millwall have only managed to beat Watford in two of the last 16 meetings between the sides. Their last victory over Watford was a 1-0 win in April 2013 with Shaun Batt’s goal being the difference between the teams. This will be the first time the sides have met in the FA Cup.

Predicted Line-Ups

Millwall: Archer; Cummings, Craig, Williams, Thompson; Gregory, Wallace, Webster; Morison, Ferguson, Cooper.

Watford: Gomes; Kaboul, Prodl, Britos, Kabasele; Capoue, Holebas, Cleverley, Niang; Zarate, Deeney.