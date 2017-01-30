Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp: Lallana fine to face Chelsea, but we have to wait on Clyne

Adam Lallana will be in contention for Liverpool's crucial clash with Chelsea on Tuesday, although Nathaniel Clyne remains a doubt, according to Jürgen Klopp.

The Reds welcome the league leaders to Anfield looking to cut the gap between the two teams from 10 points to seven but also to bring to an end an abysmal run of form which has seen them lose three games within a week.

Any defeat would surely end all hopes of sustaining a title challenge until the latter stages of the campaign, given it would leave Liverpool 13 points off of Chelsea with just 15 games to play.

But the Merseyside outfit will at least be boosted by Lallana's return after he missed the weekend's FA Cup defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers with a cut on his leg suffered in the loss to Southampton in the EFL Cup days earlier.

However, first-choice right-back Clyne is unlikely to return with a rib/abdominal issue having kept him out of four of their last five matches in all competitions - while Klopp also revealed that Ovie Ejaria will be out for a sustained period with a ligament rupture.

Reds 'cannot take the risk' on Clyne, says Klopp

The Liverpool manager told the media at his pre-match press conference that Lallana has returned to training but that Clyne hasn't, explaining: "Adam is fine for selection and with Clyney, we have to see again."

Klopp feels that the defender's situation is "difficult" and that the club "would love to force" him back but "can't" so "have to wait" for the issue to clear up.

"Yesterday he made a running session with [fitness coach Andreas] Kornmayer, so it's about adapting more and more to the pain level he obviously has," continued the German, admitting that "if there's a risk to make it worse" they "cannot take the risk."

Klopp acknowledged that Clyne has been out for "already quite a period" and so they "have to see" as he said he's been out for what "feels like four weeks" even though "maybe it was one or two."

Trent Alexander-Arnold will once again fill in, having been rested in the weekend's cup game after establishing himself as back-up to Clyne.

Klopp: Ejaria 'obviously out for a while'

Central midfielder Ejaria started the clash with Wolves and his performance was one of the few positives before being taken off in the 74th minute with a knock.

And Klopp says that the 19-year-old is likely to be out for some time with the problem, which the former Arsenal trainee sustained within the first 45 minutes.

He added that Ejaria played with "a ruptured syndesmosis" as he admitted that a lot of people might have questioned his withdrawal.

Klopp continued: "I don't know exactly how this works but he got a knock in the first-half. Half-time, he got treatment, and everybody as asking [Ejaria] if it was good [and] it was good."

The Reds boss said he "couldn't see anything in the second-half" but that the teenager "woke up the next morning" with swelling, admitting it as disappointing because Ejaria wanted to play and that his reluctance to come off proves so "if there's any doubt about it."

"Now, he's obviously out for a while," Klopp said on Ejaria, insisting the injury "is a ligament between the shine bone and the ankle" and saying that it is "not nice" and "really painful."