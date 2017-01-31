Watford eyeing move for Newcastle United 'keeper Tim Krul

Watford are considering a transfer deadline day move for Netherlands international goalkeeper, Tim Krul from Championship side Newcastle United.

Cover required

The Hornets' Italian head coach, Walter Mazzarri obviously feels that he requires much needed cover in that position. That decision may have come about due to a knee injury sustained by back up stopper, Costel Pantilimon at Millwall on Sunday.

Other options that Mazzarri currently has available to him are fairly limited. Lithuanian international Gedrius Arlauskis has only made a couple of appearances for the club as well as reserve 'keeper Rene Gilmartin, who has never played a game for the first team.

Therefore, it is clear to see why Mazzarri would want to bring another experienced player to the club should anything happen to the recognised number one, Heurelho Gomes.

An experienced man

There can be no doubt that Krul fits the bill in terms of experience. He has made over 200 appearances in a 10-year stay on Tyneside during which time he became a mainstay in the team, helping the club to highlights such as a UEFA Europa League quarter-final in 2013.

The Dutchman has been out on loan at Ajax this season following a devastating ACL injury that forced him to miss much of the previous campaign. Given that he has been unable to tie down a regular starting 11 place in Amsterdam, he may see this move as the ideal opportunity to return to the Premier League.

It is set to be a busy Deadline Day at Vicarage Road with Mazzarri keen to strengthen in other areas. Up front may be a main focus for the Italian with the pending departure of last season's top scorer, Odion Ighalo to China and the general lack of goals in recent weeks.

The Hornets also have a daunting trip to the Emirates to face high flying Arsenal this evening.