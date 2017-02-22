Saint-Etienne 0-1 Manchester United: Mkhitaryan strike sends Red Devils into Europa League last 16

Manchester United's ambitions of a domestic trophy treble were kept afloat on Thursday night with a single goal from Henrikh Mkhitaryan giving them a 1-0 victory over Saint-Etienne in a comfortable Europa League last-32 second-leg win.

The visitors were in control from the first whistle, when Mkhitaryan giving them a 16th minute lead before going off injured.

Chances for Juan Mata, Ashley Young, Jordan Veretout and Kévin Monnet-Paquet followed but United remained a goal to the good at the break.

The second period lack the intensity as United looked to see the game out, especially after the dismissal of Eric Bailly.

Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford looked to kill off the game but United had done enough to have a easy passage into the last 16.

Killed the tie

Jose Mourinho's side had traveled to France pretty safe in the knowledge of their passage into the next round, after the 3-0 win in the first leg and that was secured early on with the opening goal.

It was brilliant play from the visitors as Mata played a inch-perfect ball into the area, it was perfect for the incoming Mkhitaryan as he flicked it beyond Stéphane Ruffier and into the far corner.

The Spaniard had an almost identical ball in the 23rd minute, this time it flicked off Vincent Pajot which Ruffier had to be aware to get it away from danger.

Starting to get into it

A big concern for the home side came before the break, as Mkhitaryan came off in the 25th minute and Mourinho will be sweating over his fitness ahead of Sunday's EFL Cup final.

His replacement Rashford looked to be involved instantaneously, when Young looked for him and Mata with a cross in but both failed to get anywhere near the effort.

After that half opportunity the home side started to get into the clash, and had two great chances to try and get some credibility from the tie.

The ball came to Veretout in the 34th minute who decided to have a try from 25 yards, he made a good connection but Bailly's block on the shot was arguably even better.

Christophe Galtier's side had the last chance before the break, as Monnet-Paquet did well to make the run behind Bailly. He looked through but Sergio Romero was quickly off his line to get a vital touch with his boot.

Looking to see out

United didn't come out with the same intensity for the second period, having already secured what they came for but had good chances to double their tally.

Daley Blind produced a great ball to put Rashford through in the 52nd minute, but the youngster's heavy touch allowed Ruffier to come off his line and gather it.

Marouane Fellaini had an golden opportunity just before the hour mark, with the Belgain through on goal and Zlatan Ibrahimovic to the side of him. However the Belgian opts for the shot which he slices into the side-netting, not to the amusement of Ibrahimovic.

Though the tie was all but over, United made it difficult for themselves as they were reduced to ten men. It was poor from Bailly as he was booked in quick succession, with his second challenge on Romain Hamouma gave Deniz Aytekin no option.

Wasted opportunities

After going down to ten it was clear Mourinho looked to shut the game down, but still they had chances to double their lead.

Pogba had hardly been in the game but did well get onto Young's cross in the 74th minute, it looked to be going towards the far post but Kévin Malcuit did well to turn it away.

Rashford looked to make up for earlier mistakes as he was through two minutes later, but though he managed to get the shot away Ruffier did well to block it.