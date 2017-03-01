Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge to have crunch future talks at the end of the season, says Jürgen Klopp

Jürgen Klopp says no decision will be made on Daniel Sturridge's future at Liverpool until the end of the season, with the striker's departure appearing likely.

The manager is expected to hold decisive discussions with Sturridge before the summer, with the player's spell at Anfield looking close to an end.

Klopp, the Liverpool manager, has confirmed he will hold discussions with Sturridge over his future following another difficult campaign for the England international.

The England international has started just nine games for the Reds this season, scoring six goals, having played second-fiddle to Roberto Firmino and Divock Origi for much of the campaign.

Injuries have taken their toll on the 27-year-old's availability, with a virus having kept him out of the disastrous 3-1 defeat to Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Monday night.

The same problem also prevented Sturridge from being involved in their La Manga training camp the previous week, although the frontman could be back for the visit of Arsenal this Saturday evening.

But even if fully fit, Sturridge is unlikely to return to the starting line-up in the Premier League for the first time since January 2 - when he scored in a 2-2 draw at Sunderland.

His lack of game time has cast serious doubt over his long-term future, in spite of his excellent goal record for the club - scoring 59 goals in 113 appearances since a £12.5 million move from Chelsea in 2013.

Reds to 'make decisions' on Sturridge at the end of the season, says Klopp

Klopp, when asked about Sturridge's future, insisted he has "no idea what happens in the summer" and that it is "not only Daniel" but "a lot of players" whose futures are uncertain.

He added: "Daniel was not in training for eight or nine days because of a virus infection. We have to bring him back to the best shape possible and then bring this season to an end as successfully as possible."

The German insisted that the club "will make decisions and speak about Daniel", adding that they will also hold talks with "any other players about what will happen at the end of the season."

Klopp said that "a lot of things" will "influence" his decisions and that they "can speak about it when it is time."

Sturridge has previously voiced his frustrations this season at starting from the bench so regularly, although he has struggled to adjust to Klopp's demands.

But if he is allowed to leave Liverpool this summer, there will be no doubt be a host of clubs interested with Paris Saint-Germain among those to have been linked with a move in recent months.