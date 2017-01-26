Opinion: Was Southampton the last straw for Daniel Sturridge at Liverpool?

Daniel Sturridge has lost his pace following a string of injury troubles | Photo via Getty Images

Following a disappointing and hugely unexpected defeat to Swansea last weekend, Liverpool were supposed to come out all guns blazing against Southampton in search of a place in the EFL Cup final at Wembley.

However, that wasn’t the case on Wednesday night with Jürgen Klopp’s side outshone and outclassed by Claude Puel’s side.

Having been gifted a rare start by Klopp, Daniel Sturridge was tasked with providing the main threat for the Reds. However, the England striker failed to grasp the chance and did little to suggest he has a part to play in Klopp’s side.

It’s been several years since we’ve seen the best of Daniel Sturridge on a consistent basis. Back in the 2013/14 season he looked like one of the Premier League’s best and most prolific strikers alongside Luis Suarez, with the Englishman scoring 35 times in 51 appearances.

Thus, when Suarez departed for Barcelona, it was thought that Sturridge would carry the fight in the attack, but injuries have hampered him in recent years.

Even in the absence of said injuries, the 27-year-old hasn’t managed to prove himself to Klopp. Despite odd moments of brilliance and skill from the striker, he has struggled to demonstrate he can contribute to the high intensity style of football being implemented by the German manager.

Pressurising from the front

A key element within Liverpool’s success this season and a pivotal part of the style Klopp is trying to implement has been pressing right from the front. Roberto Firmino has provided the first line of defence, leading by example, and setting the tempo for the rest of the team to go and hunt down the opposition.

Unfortunately, that’s not something Sturridge has given the side. Against Southampton, he failed to put in a single challenge and made no interceptions.

Whether it is a case of injuries or a decline in pace, the striker simply doesn’t provide the energy that Firmino has this season. His performance typified why he is currently playing second fiddle at Liverpool and his failure to adapt could see him depart in the summer.

Not the player he once was

Jamie Carragher was quick to point out that Sturridge “is a completely different player to when he first came” to Liverpool and it’s hard to disagree.

The England striker posed a strong record in his first 18 months at Anfield, scoring a total of 34 goals and registering 10 assists in 48 Premier League games.

The 2013/14 season was an especially productive campaign for him – netting 21 goals in 29 games as Liverpool narrowly fell short of the Premier League title.

However, Sturridge’s goalscoring record has dropped off. In the three following seasons, the 27-year-old has scored 34 goals across 62 league appearances.

Numerous injuries have taken their toll on Sturridge, who’s pace has steadily declined in recent years. Where previously he averaged a top speed of 32.4km/h in the 2013/14 season, he has only average 28.5km/h during this campaign.

To put things into context, Sturridge has been the slowest player in three of his five Premier League starts this season. When you consider the players that have played alongside him – Lucas Leiva and James Milner to name a few – comments on his loss of pace are pertinent.

As a result, Sturridge has become a much less potent attacking force for Liverpool. Occupying a bit-part role this season, he is no longer first choice, with Firmino’s a lot more indicative of Klopp’s style.

Liverpool’s win percentage both with and without Sturridge this season speaks volumes, with the side winning only 53.8% of games in which he has played, compared to 66.7% without.

Square peg in a round hole

There is no denying Sturridge’s quality, but simply put, he doesn’t fit in at Liverpool. Where previously his pace provided a threat in behind, he is no longer able to stretch the play to the level he did three years ago.

Much of Liverpool’s early season success was down to the fluidity of their attacking line. Coutinho, Firmino and Sadio Mane’s interchanging of positions and constant movement proved a nightmare for defences, resulting in 26 goals in their first nine games in all competitions.

“You can forget about him replacing Mané. All he does is come to feet now. More often than not you cannot question his finishing, but he doesn’t do anything else in a game now whereas he did when he first came in.” – Jamie Carragher

In contrast, Sturridge’s very presence in the team seems to act as a hindrance to that fluidity and chemistry. Roberto Firmino and Adam Lallana have been adversely affected due to the striker’s reluctance to receive the ball anywhere but in a central position. Thus, Firmino was forced out wide against Southampton – a position in which he is far less effective for the Reds.

Mane’s absence due to the African Cup of Nations was thought to be the perfect opportunity for Sturridge to show Klopp that he had a role to play in the current set up, but it’s a chance that he has failed to take.

A decline in pace and frequent injury issues have seen his importance to Liverpool diminish and it’s likely opportunities will become increasingly hard to come by.

It seems a question of when, not if, Sturridge will depart Anfield.