WSL 1 - Week Three Review: Eight goal thriller sees Arsenal come back from 3-1 down

Liverpool remain unbeaten in the Spring Series despite a 3-1 loss, Chelsea continue their high scoring start to the season and Manchester City finally kick their season off.

Liverpool 4-4 Arsenal

The lone fixture on Thursday proved to be full of plot twists and drama, making for a very exciting midweek fixture. Considering the squad Arsenal have, great things have been expected from them, and in some capacity they met this to overcome a 3-1 deficit and claim a point.

Alex Greenwood opened the scoring early for Liverpool, scoring from a floating corner, which was an early indication of a thrilling fixture. Not to fear, Chloe Kelly was on target for the Gunners, restoring the parity.

In-form Natasha Harding put her foot on the gas for Liverpool in a case of right place, right time. But the Reds did not there, Caroline Weir sneaked in another last minute goal to lead the Gunners 3-1 at half time. But there was more to come.

Danielle Carter was the glimmer of hope for Arsenal as she scored two goals in quick succession of each other. The game continued to heat up as Jordan Nobbs took the Gunners into the lead for the first time throughout the match. After a dramatic 87 minutes, the Reds could not lose all points having had a dominant lead at one point. The game ended how it started, a Greenwood free kick, but this time skipper Gemma Bonner put her head to it to secure at least one point.

Yeovil Town 2-3 Bristol City

There was not just high scoring thrillers as when Yeovil Town and Bristol City were reunited for the first time in the top flight, a not so modest tally of five goals were recorded.

Scoring opened quickly as Lucy Quinn, who was a star signing for The Lady Glovers last season, brought down Claire Emslie in the box gifting Bristol with a penalty - which Emslie converted with no issue. Within the first half Quinn did make up for her error in the fifth minute of play as it was her cross that led to an equaliser from the head of Annie Heatherson.

The first half was an introduction to how well matched the two promoted teams are. The second half maintained this rhythm as both keepers were called into action. Goals from Yeovil's Sarah Wiltshere's and the Vixon's Chloe Arthur kept the scores equal until the last couple of the minutes of the game. Arthur continued to be menace for the Lady Glovers, forcing the ball off defender Nicola Cousins and into her own net. With little time left on the clock, there was not much Yeovil could do to rescue the point.

Reading 0-4 Chelsea

The trend of heavy goal scoring caught on at Adam's Park as Chelsea comprehensively defeated Reading to continue their perfect start to the Spring Series.

Though Chelsea were dominant from the onset, the Royals held on for 32 minutes. That was until Karen Carney opened the scoring with a bold header. The floodgates were not necessarily open just yet as Reading continued to defend bravely, with Mary Earps denying new signing Ramona Bachmann of a goal.

However, in the second half Reading would be subject to the strength of Chelsea's bench for this particular evening, as ​Ji So Yun scored within moments of entering the pitch, making the score 3-0 after Drew Spence's strike hit the back of the net. ​Hannah Blundell confirmed what was already known, sealing the three points with another goal in the 81st minute.

Manchester City 1-1 Birmingham City

While the rest of the WSL 1 was scoring goals for fun, the two FA Cup finalists, Manchester City and Birmingham City were going head to head in what could be considered as a more conservative clash.

Despite Birmingham City opening the scoring early in the game, it was Carli Lloyd who had kicked off the match early, having a chance to take her team ahead within the first minute. The US forward found the ball from a loose pass but could only hit the side of the net.

When Birmingham had a corner, however, Emily Westwood was ready for the opportunity - rising high to meet the ball with her head, looping it out of ​Ellie Roebuck's reach.

One goal was not enough for the Blues to claim all three points, however, as in the second half Lucy Bronze was once again the Citizen's saviour, drawing the game level with her bottom corner shot. The game came around full circle as Lloyd had an opportunity to win the match in the 89th but Birmingham keeper Ann-Katrin Berger made a save to ensure the spoils were shared.