Liverpool 0-0 Southampton: Milner misses from 12 yards as Reds' top four spot is left in doubt

Liverpool were left relying on other teams in their hunt for top four as Claude Puel's Southampton earned a 0-0 draw at Anfield.

James Milner missed a second-half penalty in what was Liverpool's best chance of the game, overwhelmingly, as Manchester United were let back in the race for a Champions League place.

No Lallana, no Sturridge, no chances

Jürgen Klopp was pleased to have Philippe Coutinho fit for selection after he sustained a dead leg on Monday, but sprung a surprise to some by keeping with the same side that beat Watford, not bringing Adam Lallana or Daniel Sturridge into the fold.

Claude Puel also resisted to include one of his key attackers, Nathan Redmond, with James Ward-Prowse coming into the side to add further defensive solidity and a potential set-piece threat thanks to his dangerous delivery.

The caution of the two managers' selections was likely a factor in what was undoubtedly a boring first-half where goalmouth action was few and far between.

Liverpool dominated possession but lacked the speed or creativity to break down a solid Southampton defence that had already blunted them three times this season.

Roberto Firmino attempted to instigate something and almost did as he shrugged off Oriol Romeu before a shot from the edge of the area was blocked by Maya Yoshida.

Emre Can too, looking for his second of the week, had a crack from outside the box, a deflected effort sailing into Fraser Forster's hands.

Southampton's defending was impressive but their play going forward was even worse than Liverpool's, Simon Mignolet not troubled before the interval.

Missed penalty proves costly

Klopp didn't make any changes at half-time and frustration in the ground was growing as things didn't get better following the restart, until the Reds won a penalty following a handball from youngster Jack Stephens, who threw his elbow in the air and caught the ball following a cross from Lucas Leiva.

James Milner, who had a quiet afternoon up to that point, stepped up but had a penalty saved for the first time this season, Forster diving low to his right to beat the ball away. The 'keeper had walked up and spoken to Milner before he took his spot-kick, and was heartily congratulated by his Saints teammates after winning the battle of the mind games.

That did see Klopp turn to his bench, Sturridge and Lallana introduced with 20 minutes to find a goal, whilst Puel sent Shane Long on.

Sturridge showed his technical quality to bring down a raking pass to the right and then tee'd Coutinho up for a left-footed shot that offered some promise, only for the end result to be another comfortable Forster save.

Turning shooter himself a few minutes later, he twisted and turned brilliantly past two men on the edge of the area, only for a right-footed prod at goal to be saved.

Liverpool were beginning to turn the screw and an excellent pass from Lallana saw Milner find himself in-behind Cedric Soares, who was saved by fellow defender Jack Stephens covering well to block the cross.

Sturridge helps Reds push late on

Sturridge was the next to go close, firing narrowly wide from the edge of the area, just after some poor clearances at the other end didn't result in Southampton capitalising on a rare opportunity to test Mignolet.

As if they were lining up in a supermarket, the Liverpool players continued to force Forster into saves but not test him, Lallana lacking power as he went for the bottom corner.

Forster's best save of the game, bar the penalty, would have to wait until stoppage time, Coutinho managing to rise highest in the area from another Milner cross, Forster doing well to react quickly and push the ball over.

He did save his best for last, with that proving to be the final significant act of the game, Liverpool dropping points and putting the power back in Manchester United's hands regarding a top four place.