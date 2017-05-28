Raiola admits Ibrahimović's future at Manchester United is uncertain

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s agent Mino Raiola says he doesn’t know if his client will be at Manchester United next season.

The Swede’s contract with the Old Trafford club expires next month but after suffering a cruciate ligament knee injury towards the end of the campaign just ended, the 35-year-old’s future has seemed uncertain.

Zlatan staying in Europe

However, the agent of the former PSG striker was unable to provide any further clarity on Ibrahimović’s plans for next term.

When asked whether the striker would still represent Jose Mourinho’s side for the coming season, Raiola said he didn’t know but added that “we will talk soon to sort out the future.”

Whether he’s at Old Trafford or not, though, Raiola said Ibrahimović’s next club – if there is one – would be in “Europe 100 per cent.”

Raiola also confirmed there had been offers from many clubs from a variety of leagues for Sweden’s record international goalscorer, although it is not known whether United are among those vying still for Ibrahimović’s signature for another year.

Decision to make for United

Ibrahimović’s future at United had been unclear for some time and even before his injury which was sustained last month, but that hadn’t always been the case.

Earlier this season, Mourinho had suggested the Swede would be at United for longer than just one season following his superb start to the campaign, which ultimately yielded 28 goals in all competitions for the striker.

But with his future still unresolved, United have a decision to make. Ibrahimović had a fine debut season for the Red Devils, so whether or not he is offered a new deal could indicate how keen the club are to sign a new striker this summer.

Antoine Griezmann, the Atletico de Madrid forward, has been heavily linked with a move to United and his potential arrival would surely limit Ibrahimović’s playing time next term and therefore affect any decision he has to make with regards to staying at the club.