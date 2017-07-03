Everton swoop for Sandro and Keane in busy day at Goodison

Everton fans were left with more signings to celebrate on Monday as the Toffees' announce not one, but two new signatures.

Sandro Ramirez and Michael Keane were both unveiled as having joined the Merseyside club, on four and five-year-deal's respectively.

Sandro sealed, finally

The signing of Sandro was announced first, with weeks of wrangling finally brought to an end as Everton paid his £5,200,000 release clause to take him from Malaga.

Having scored 14 goals last season following a move from Barcelona, he arrives with some pedigree at just the age of 21.

With fans hoping that he'll come to compliment Romelu Lukaku rather than replace him, Sandro adds more firepower to Ronaldo Koeman's attack.

Upon signing, the striker said "Everton is the ideal place for me" before adding that he "cannot wait to wear the blue shirt in front of the Everton fans at Goodison Park" in the coming weeks.

Keane confirmed

A slightly more surprising confirmation was that of Michael Keane from Burnley, with Everton potentially paying a club-record fee of £30M for the centre-back.

He'll likely be a replacement for ageing captain Phil Jagielka, with the experienced Englishman turning 35 next month.

Keane was reportedly considered by the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United, who turned their attentions to other targets before Everton snapped him up.

What next?

With five first-team signings sorted so far, Everton's summer spending is just short of £100M, with more expected to come. Gylfi Sigurdsson and Wayne Rooney have been mentioned, but a deal for either remains some way from conclusion.

It may well now be a case of waiting to see who goes out the door, with Ross Barkley linked with a move away as well as Lukaku, a Chelsea target.

Everton have started the window strongly, but the next month could prove to be even more important than the last.