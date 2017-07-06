Watford in talks with Chelsea’s Chalobah

Watford are reportedly in talks with Chelsea to sign their England Under 21 midfielder Nathanial Chalobah.

No stranger to Vicarage Road

The 22-year-old made a number of appearances for Antonio Conte’s championship-winning team last season and was apparently offered a new five-year contract at Stamford Bridge, but turned it down due to a lack of assurances over first-team football.

Chalobah is of course no stranger to Watford supporters. He made 42 appearances under Gianfranco Zola when on loan at Vicarage Road in the 2012-13 season.

Chalobah would be the fourth confirmed summer signing for new Head Coach Marco Silva since his arrival from relegated side Hull City.

The rebuild begins

His England team mate, central midfielder Will Hughes has arrived from Championship Club Derby County for a fee of around £8million.

Former Spanish youth team left back Kiko Femenia has joined the Hornets on a four-year contract from Spanish La Liga outfit Alaves, who have incidentally just lost their coach Manuel Pellegrini to Southampton.

Stoke City goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann has also joined the Watford ranks as Silva continues the redevelopment of a squad that finished 17th in the Premier League last season under Italian Walter Mazzarri.

More to come for Marco?

There are many rumours and reports that the rebuild Silva has commenced since his appointment at Vicarage Road at the start of June still has a long way to go. He has been linked with Polish international Kamil Grosicki who he worked with at Hull City last season.

Meanwhile, persistent links with England keeper Joe Hart as his agent refusing to comment on the possibility of a move away from Manchester City to the Hornets.

Hopefully, Silva will provide more clarity on some of the rumours in the next couple of days as he faces the press before Watford’s first preseason game at National League side Woking on Saturday