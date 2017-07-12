Michael Carrick announced as new Manchester United captain following Rooney exit

Manchester United have began their life after the departure of captain Wayne Rooney, as it was announced that veteran midfielder Michael Carrick will be leading The Red Devils in the 2017/18 season.

Such a huge honour

​Carrick has been a loyal servant to he Manchester club ever since his move from Tottenham Hotspur way back in 2006, celebrating his 11th anniversary with his recent testimonial at the Theatre of Dreams.

The midfielder has won everything that there is to win and himself and Rooney remained the only survivors of the famous Champions League winning side of 2008, but Carrick now stands alone after Rooney recently completed his move back to Everton on a two-year deal.

The exit of the club's all-time top goal scorer also meant that the captain's armband was up for grabs, Carrick seemed the natural option and as he trains with the squad in Los Angeles ahead of United's pre-season tour of the states he shared his delight of been named as the new skipper.

"It feels great and it is such a huge honour to captain such a great club,” Carrick told manutd.com. “It is my 12th year now and I came as a 25 year old."

"I never thought I could be here for so long and achieve so much," the 35-year-old admitted. "Now, to lead the boys and look after the young boys, to guide them in some ways, it is a nice thing and a real pleasure."

"I came to this club as a footballer and I am now a huge fan," Carrick added. "I have grown to love the club over the years and to be in this position is very special for me.”

End of an era

Rooney's exit from the club seemed to be inevitable having been heavily linked with an exit since the January transfer window with his game time decreased by José Mourinho, with Ronald Koeman stating early on his interest in bringing the veteran forward back to the club.

The 31-year-old written himself into club history since his move from Everton way back in 2004, Carrick has spent his entire career at Old Trafford playing alongside the striker and he stated his sadness at Rooney moving on from the club.

“Obviously Wayne leaving the club is a big deal," he said. "And he has been such a massive part of this club since he first set foot in it and since making his debut, an incredible debut. I am sad to see him go."

"I understand why he has gone and we all fully support him and wish him well," the midfielder admitted. "Because he has been an unbelievable servant to the club and has left a legacy that is incredible."