Euro 2017 - England 6-0 Scotland: English thrash Scots in battle of the home nations

England started their Euro 2017 campaign in the best possible way by thrashing old rivals Scotland 6-0 in Utrecht.

Jodie Taylor scored England's first ever hat-trick at a major international tournament, whilst Ellen White, Jordan Nobbs, and Toni Duggan all got themselves on the score sheet.

It was a performance that staked England's claims as one of the favourites for the tournament, as they put in the most comprehensive display we've seen from any side so far at this year's Euros.

Rampant England

The Lionesses were expected to be dominant over Scotland, but not many would have expected Mark Sampson's side to be 3-0 up after just half an hour of their opening game.

The threat of Taylor and Fran Kirby going forward was significant, and it was their movement that meant England took the lead after just 11 minutes. Kirby took two Scotland defenders out of the game with an excellent dummy, which allowed Lucy Bronze's ball forward to find Taylor. She was then left with a one-on-one with Gemma Fay, and was able to find the net with a cool and confident finish.

Taylor then netted her second of the game four minutes before the half hour mark. Nobbs' free-kick from the left lead to a scrappy goal mouth scramble in which Bronze saw her effort cleared off the line by Weir. However it then bounced into the path of Taylor who was able to poke the ball home to give England a 2-0 lead.

Six minutes later Scotland found themselves 3-0 down and in real trouble. Jill Scott hit a long range effort off the bar, and White was there on the follow up to guide the ball past Fay for her first strike of the tournament.

The Scots were hugely disappointing in the first half, and two long range efforts was as good as it got for them in the opening 45. Jane Ross forced Karen Bardsley into a save in the opening minute from a long range shot, but found no joy. Ross then saw another of her shots fly over the bar later in the half.

Terrific Taylor

Taylor's performance against Scotland was absolutely terrific, and it was capped off with a brilliant hat-trick as she added her third of the game just eight minutes into the second half.

White did excellently to flick the ball in behind where Taylor was able to latch on to the ball and then lift a beautiful finish over Fay in the Scotland goal.

It was a terrific strike, and signaled the first hat-trick at a Women's European Championships since 1997. The last person to do so was Angelique Roujas of France, who scored all three of her team's goals in a 3-1 win over Russia.

At 4-0 up, the England boss had the luxury of bringing Taylor off before the hour mark, as she was replaced by Duggan.

England finish things in style

England's performance was capped off in emphatic fashion with just three minutes on the clock as Nobbs bagged herself a goal which summed up both her and the Lionesses excellent display. Karen Carney's ball into the box was cleared by Ifeoma Dieke, but only as far as Nobbs who volleyed home inside the area to make it 5-0.

Before that however England went close through Duggan, who after good interlinking play with Bronze couldn't finish as Fay came out to save at the Barcelona forwards feet.

Duggan did get her goal deep into stoppage time though, as she scored with the last kick of the game. Steph Houghton was able to head a corner back into the danger area, and Duggan was there to flick the ball into the back of the net for 6-0.

Unfortunately for Scotland, they found little reward. Half time substitute Lana Clelland went closest for the them midway through the second 45, but her finish summed up her sides poor performance.

Clelland burst past Bright down the right but then instead of squaring the ball for Erin Cuthbert, hit her shot from a narrow angle into the side netting.

It was a devastating performance from England, one which is bound to send out a message to the rest of the competition.