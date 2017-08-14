Juan Mata: "We played harmoniously"

Juan Mata praised Manchester United’s ‘Harmonious’ opening day display after their 4-0 victory over West Ham United.

The Spaniard’s much-loved Monday morning blogged returned today and Mata expressed his delight with the way the club began the new season.

United scored four times for the first time in the League since last September and Jose Mourinho’s biggest league win as manager.

The former Chelsea and Valencia midfielder clearly enjoyed the Red Devils scintillating attacking display. “Our first fixture was at home in front of our fans and we couldn’t have had a better start,” he said.

“The team worked harmoniously, we had some spells of great football and our shots on goal were good. Personally, I enjoyed myself on the pitch and I believe all my team-mates did as well,” he added.

Mata pleased with Lakaku and Matic

Mata singled out new signings Nemanja Matic and Romelu Lukaku who both impressed and had big influences on their league debuts with Lukaku scoring a brace. Their debuts also reminded the 28 year-old of his Old Trafford bow which came back in January 2014.

“Nemanja and Romelu made their debut as reds in the Theatre of Dreams and I’m sure they will keep some very nice memories of this day, same as I do with my game against Cardiff City, already a few years ago.”

Mata also enjoyed a winning start to his Red Devils career as the Reds won 2-0 that evening, with the attacking midfielder assisting Robin Van Persie’s goal.

United have won their first game of the season for the third year in a row. It’s their 17th opening day victory out of 25 in the Premier League. In the last six seasons they’ve won four and lost two on day one but United’s two highest finishes in the those six seasons came when they lost their opener (1-0 to Everton in 2012, went on to finish 1st and 2-1 to Swansea City where they ended in 4th.

It doesn’t always show how well you’ll and Mata knows how difficult it is to win the Premier League. “I hope we can have more games like that, even better if it’s 37 more. I know it will be complicated because this is the toughest league in the world and every single game is a difficult test.

“These are the first three points and they will be even more important at the end of the season,” commented Mata. United face Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium in their next game on Saturday.