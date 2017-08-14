Juan Mata: "We played harmoniously"

Juan Mata praised Manchester United’s ‘Harmonious’ opening day display after their 4-0 victory over West Ham United.

The Spaniard’s much-loved Monday morning blogged returned today and Mata expressed his delight with the way the club began the new season.

United scored four times for the first time in the League since last September and Jose Mourinho’s biggest league win as manager.

The former Chelsea and Valencia midfielder clearly enjoyed the Red Devils scintillating attacking display. “Our first fixture was at home in front of our fans and we couldn’t have had a better start,” he said.

“The team worked harmoniously, we had some spells of great football and our shots on goal were good. Personally, I enjoyed myself on the pitch and I believe all my team-mates did as well,” he added.

 

 