Championship Matchday Seven Round-Up: Leeds rise to the top of the table while Cardiff lose unbeaten record

Matchday seven of the Championship largely followed the script set out in previous weeks, as high-flyers Leeds United stretched their win streak to four while at the bottom of the table several sides succumbed to defeats once again.

The Whites faced Harry Redknapp's Birmingham, who had lost all three of their away fixtures prior to Tuesday night's game. They suffered the same fate upon their visit to Elland Road as Samuel Sáiz's 17th minute goal set the hosts on their way to victory, before Stuart Dallas' goal in injury-time compounded The Blues' misery.

Cardiff lose their unbeaten run and drop to second

Meanwhile, fellow high-flyers Cardiff City lost their unbeaten record and slipped to second in the league after losing 3-0 at Preston North End.

Summer arrival Josh Harrop opened the scoring with his first goal in Preston colours before second-half goals from Sean Maguire and Alan Browne set the result in stone, as Neil Warnock admitted his men looked "a little bit jaded".

Sheffield United continued their impressive start to the season with their third consecutive win, beating fellow promoted side Bolton Wanderers 1-0 at the Macron Stadium thanks to a goal from Cameron Carter-Vickers on his Blades debut.

Promotion favourites Wolves played out a thrilling 3-3 draw at home to Bristol City on Tuesday evening, with a late Danny Batth header ensuring they avoided a shock defeat.

Striker Léo Bonatini put the hosts in front before Robins centre-back Aden Flint netted his second in as many games to level the scores just before half-time. Diogo Jota scored his third of the season to restore the lead before Famara Diédhiou equalised from the penalty spot, before Bristol took an unexpected lead through top-scorer Bobby Reid's fifth of the season, only for Batth's header to level the scores five minutes from time.

QPR come from two goals down to salvage a point

QPR came from two goals down to draw at home to Millwall, although they had Lee Gregory's straight red-card for a two-footed lunge to thank for their comeback.

The Lions went ahead via Conor McLaughlin's half-volley before Gregory's sending off, and they went two up nine minutes later through Jed Wallace leaving The R's with a mountain to climb.

Ian Holloway's side pulled one back through Massimo Luongo before Matt Smith netted his third of the season to ensure both sides shared the points.

In Wednesday's game, Fulham secured their first home win of the season against the defensively insecure Hull City as Floyd Ayite's goal from Sheyi Ojo's cross put them ahead before Jarrod Bowen hauled The Tigers level just after half-time.

Stefan Johansen netted his first goal for The Cottagers midway through the second period to ensure the points remained in London and lift Fulham to 13th.

No respite for bottom five

At the bottom of the table, Brentford remained second-bottom as they were defeated by Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough, despite taking the lead after nine minutes.

Nico Yennaris' volley put The Bees in front before Gary Hooper followed up John Egan's failed clearance to equalise on the stroke of half-time, and Ross Wallace's tap-in from Jordan Rhodes' cross won the game for The Owls 70 minutes in.

Fellow strugglers Sunderland continued their dismal run of four straight league defeats with a 1-0 loss at home to Nottingham Forest thanks to former Black Cats striker Daryl Murphy's late winner, leaving Simon Grayson's men 20th and still winless at home in 2017.

There were two controversial red cards at Villa Park in one of Tuesday's two goalless draws, as Adama Traore was sent off four minutes in for a late challenge before Henri Lansbury was given an early bath for fouling Marvin Johnson an hour later.

Striker Scott Hogan played the villain as he accidentally cleared Conor Hourihane's shot on the line with the ball destined for the net.

Underperforming Norwich City continued their subpar start to the season with the night's other goalless draw at home to Burton Albion, who could have won it but for Ivo Pinto's goal-line clearance from Jamie Allen's shot. The point sees Burton move up to 21st while Birmingham drop to 22nd.