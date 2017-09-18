Leicester City vs Liverpool preview: Foxes hunt progression as Reds make first trip of two to the King Power Stadium

Leicester City continue their League Cup campaign on Tuesday night as they welcome Liverpool to the King Power Stadium for the first of two clashes between the sides in a week.

The two come together in Premier League action in Leicester on Saturday evening. First though, Craig Shakespeare's Foxes host the Jürgen Klopp's Reds in what is arguably one of the ties of the round and both will be keen to progress to the next round of the competition.

Tough tie

Ahead of the clash in the East-Midlands Leicester enjoyed a fine evening in the last round as they dispatched of Chris Wilder's Sheffield United. Winning 4-1 at Bramall Lane, Islam Slimani netted a brace for the visitors with Demarai Gray and Ahmed Musa also finding the net.

Nonetheless, the three-time League cup winners are presented with a much bigger task this time around. Liverpool arrive at the King Power Stadium having lifted the trophy an unprecedented eight times, and have been runners-up on four occasions. Manchester United are the Reds' nearest competitors having claimed the title five times - the most recent being last season's success.

The clash with Leicester is Liverpool's first venture into this year's instalment though, with those clubs in Europe entering at the third round stage.

The Foxes enjoyed that pleasure last season due to their participation in the UEFA Champions League but were eliminated by Chelsea at the first hurdle. Liverpool meanwhile managed to reach the semi-finals but were halted by Southampton courtesy of a 2-0 aggregate loss.

Close to call?

If history is anything to go by, it could be quite a close match at the King Power Stadium. The Reds boast a marginally better record than their opponents having earned victory on 44 occasions to the Foxes' 38, 24 drawn. Liverpool also claimed the win the last time these two met in the League Cup - a 4-1 success at Anfield in 1986.

The Foxes though have emphatically swept aside their visitors in the last two matches at the King Power Stadium. Jamie Vardy netted twice in the last meeting as Leicester strode to a 3-1 victory. In fact, the East-Midlanders have only lost twice to the Reds on home soil in over 20 years.

An intriguing fixture that could give a clue as to what the outcome could be between the two is the clash between Liverpool and Leicester during pre-season. Jürgen Klopp and Craig Shakespeare came together in the Premier League Asia Trophy Final and goals from Philippe Coutinho and Mohamed Salah cancelled out Islam Slimani's opener to take the spoils for the Reds.

Goals could be guaranteed though. Craig Shakespeare's troops have not managed to keep a clean sheet in any of their last 12 League Cup games and it looks to be quite a large ask to keep out the likes of Salah, Coutinho, Roberto Firmino, amongst others.

 