Liverpool duo Adam Lallana and Nathaniel Clyne both making good progress in injury recoveries

Liverpool duo Adam Lallana and Nathaniel Clyne are continuing to make positive steps in their ongoing recoveries from long-term injuries according to Jürgen Klopp.

Midfielder Lallana and right-back Clyne have yet to feature in competitive fixtures this term due to thigh and back problems picked up in pre-season.

But Klopp says the pair have made encouraging progress with their eventual returns expected in the next few months.

Speaking prior to the Reds' Carabao Cup clash with Leicester City, Klopp revealed that Clyne "had the third or fourth run outside" on Sunday.

He admitted that it was "not the highest intensity" but represented "a big step" in his rehabilitation, insisting he has "coped well so far" with his return to outdoor exercise.

On Lallana, the German said: "Adam is close to going outside and running. He's already on the altitude [training]."

Embed from Getty Images

Changes inevitable for Leicester trip

Clyne has not been involved since Liverpool's first pre-season friendly against Tranmere Rovers back in mid-July, his injury seeing him excluded from the club's Champions League group stage squad - meaning he is considered unlikely to return to full fitness for the foreseeable future.

Lallana picked up his muscle problem in an Audi Cup clash with Atletico Madrid in early August and was ruled out for at least two months by Klopp - though he noted that beyond that period he will be monitored.

Elsewhere, Dejan Lovren is expected to return to the squad travelling to the King Power Stadium after missing the weekend's Anfield draw against Burnley in the Premier League with a back issue.

With Clyne absent, youngsters Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez have both started several games at right-back - although Gomez could start at centre-back against the Foxes, dependent on Lovren's fitness.

Others confirmed to feature are Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Marko Grujić and Danny Ward while Jon Flanagan will be in the squad. Danny Ings is another potential inclusion on the bench.

Dominic Solanke, Daniel Sturridge, Ben Woodburn and James Milner are others who could all start or are at least expected to make the 18-man squad.

Klopp has used the competition as a way to rotate his squad, at least in the earlier rounds, in previous seasons and this year will be no different - his side having already played eight games since August 12.