Oxlade-Chamberlain, Grujić and Ward all to start in Liverpool's League Cup clash with Leicester

Jürgen Klopp has confirmed that Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Marko Grujić and Danny Ward will all start for Liverpool in their League Cup clash with Leicester City on Tuesday night.

The Reds travel to the King Power Stadium to face their Premier League rivals, who they also take on in a league encounter on Saturday, for a third-round tie having reached the final and semi-finals in the last two seasons.

Klopp will use the competition to rotate his squad, having already played eight games in little over a month, and says that deadline day addition Oxlade-Chamberlain will make his first start after several appearances from the bench.