Classic matches revisited: Monaco 0-3 Porto - Maestro Mourinho makes Portuguese kings of Europe

It is a little difficult to explain to the new generation of young football fans, but there was a time when José Mourinho was the exciting up-and-comer in world football.

Far from the tirelessly embittered, forever contrarian figure oh-so-predictably turning Manchester United back into an excellent football team, in 2004 Mourinho was a young coach ready to make European football bend to his will.

Having quit as manager of Benfica after just nine games due to a contract disagreement with newly-appointed club president Manuel Vilarinho, it is probably fair to say that Porto was his first big job in management.

His time served as assistant at the same two Portuguese clubs and Barcelona had served him well, and he was eager to try out his own football philosophy on the biggest stage.

Oddly, it seemed that all of France was out to stop him. Marseille were cast by the wayside in the group stage, as a late turnaround in form after a sluggish start saw Porto follow Real Madrid into the knockout round. 

It took a stoppage-time goal from Costinha at Old Trafford to see Porto through the round of 32, before more French opposition in Lyon were more soundly beaten in the quarter-finals.

One goal was enough to put paid to the challenge of Deportivo La Coruña in the semis, and Mourinho had the event he craved. The Champions League final in Gelsenkirchen was his chance to show the world who and what he was - quelle surpriseAS Monaco stood in his way.

 