Watford vs Arsenal preview: Gunners look for third successive league win against in-form Hornets

Premier League football finally returns after the latest international break, and Arsenal face a tricky trip to Watford on Saturday tea-time.

The Gunners have the chance to build up some real momentum before their colossal double-header at the beginning of November against Manchester City and Tottenham.

But they face a Watford side who have been rejuvenated since the arrival of new manager Marco Silva in the summer. The Hornets have only lost one game so far this season, and that was a 6-0 hammering against the so-far-irresistible City.

Arsenal will have a real test on their hands when they arrive at Vicarage Road this weekend, particularly given their current defensive injury issues; with Shkodran Mustafi the latest defender to become sidelined.

 