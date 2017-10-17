Manchester City 2-1 Napoli: Citizens keep marching on despite pressure from thorny Napoli

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side continued their excellent start to the campaign, as goals from Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus saw them edge a 2-1 victory over Napoli. 

City fans couldn't have asked for a better opening 45 minutes from their side with Sterling opening the scoring after eight minutes before Jesus added a second five minutes later, it should have been three and then four when Kevin De Bruyne clattered the underside of the crossbar and Kalidou Koulibaly cleared off-the-line before Ederson saved Dries Mertens' penalty. 

The visiting Italians started to pick up their form in the second period with Marek Hamšík's effort been blocked before Amadou Diawara buried their second spot-kick, but it wasn't enough to stop the Citizens continuing their perfect start. 

 