Swansea City 0-2 Manchester United: Lingard brace sends Mourinho's men through to the quarter-finals

Two well-taken goals from Jesse Lingard ensured that Manchester United comfortably progressed to the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup after defeating Swansea City 2-0 at the Liberty Stadium.

Lingard, who hasn't been a regular starter for United this season, showed his quality after giving the visitors the lead after a good passing moved opened up the hosts'.

The winger then added a second with a brilliant header from just inside the box just before the hour mark as the visitors eased past Swansea, who really struggled all night to test the visitors.

Both managers made plenty of changes for the game

As expected before the game, both Paul Clement and Jose Mourinho made plenty of changes to their starting lineups for the game with the visitors employing a 3-5-2 formation with Axel Tuanzebe making his first start of the season.