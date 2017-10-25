Chelsea 2-1 Everton: Blues advance to League Cup last eight over Unsworth's Toffees

Chelsea secured their place in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup after beating Everton 2-1 at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night.

Willian's stoppage-time effort proved the winner, adding to Antonio Rüdiger's first-half header, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin's 94th-minute effort proving only a consolation as Everton - under the temporary charge of David Unsworth - bowed out of the competition.