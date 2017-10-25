Swansea City 0-2 Manchester United: Player ratings as Red Devils progress to quarter-finals of League Cup

Carabao Cup holders Manchester United eased to a 2-0 win over Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on Tuesday evening.

Goals from Jesse Lingard either side of half-time secured victory for Jose Mourinho's side, who found the perfect response to the disappointing defeat to Huddersfield Town in the Premier League at the weekend.

The Red Devils now face a quarter-final tie, with a number of high-profile sides left in the competition, including nearest rivals Manchester City.

Defence

Sergio Romero - 7/10: Such was United's dominance, stand-in keeper Romero was reduced to an interested spectator for the majority of the game. However, when forced into action, he responded perfectly, making an incredible close-range save from Leroy Fer in the dying embers of the game.

Matteo Darmian - 8/10: While Swansea's attack was toothless, Darmian thrived going forward. He provided a terrific cross for Lingard's second goal, and was a threat all night to Paul Clement's defence.

Victor Lindelof - 6/10: The mental scars of his horror show away at Huddersfield were clear to see in the opening exchanges of the game. He grew in confidence in the second half as United took complete control of the game, looking assured in defence and relying on his forward distribution which really grew as the game progressed.

Chris Smalling - 7/10: United's skipper on the night had a quiet one to say the least. Up against Swansea youth academy graduate Oli McBurnie, Smalling was able to nullify that limited threat, so that the Red Devils had a very comfortable night defensively.

Axel Tuanzebe - 8/10: Another very composed display from Tuanzebe undoubtedly puts him in the frame for more starts in the future, especially considering the injury problems Mourinho has at the back. As his confidence grew, his performance went with it, after a surge from defence, an elegant cross-field switch to Darmian set up the second United goal and killed the game.

Daley Blind - 6/10: United's attack went down the right far more than the left, and gave Blind a very quiet night. When he did get the chance to go forward, the Dutchman really struggled to create anything for the Red Devils.

Midfield

Ander Herrera - 8/10: While his recent performances have left plenty to be desired, Herrera returned to the form that earned him the Player of the Year award last season. A solid display saw him consistently breaking up the play in the centre of the park, and leaving the attack to the forwards.

Scott McTominay - 8/10: A first start of the season yielded a solid performance from another of United's youth academy graduate. His first-half display was solid if not exhilarating, struggling to make forward passes, albeit he wasn't playing as far forward as usual. His confidence grew as the game went on which was evident in his play.

Jesse Lingard - 9/10: Playing behind two strikers clearly benefited Lingard, who enjoyed one of the most fruitful nights of his United career. A terrific run was matched by a smart finish for the United opener, and was followed by a thunderous header, perfectly placed into the bottom corner from a fair distance to secure the result.

The attack

Marcus Rashford - 8/10: Rashford's movement was top notch all night as he caused plenty of problems for the Swansea defence. His flick for Lingard's first goal was sublime, and the youngster showed his leadership as he put an arm around the clearly nervous Lindelof.

Anthony Martial - 7: It was a quiet night for the Frenchman as he played through the middle. His confident movement dragged the Swans' defence out of position but he was generally quiet.

The substitutes

Nemanja Matic - 5: The Serbian came on when the game was already won for the Red Devils. Whether it was as a result of his introduction to the game or not, the play slowed down completely when he came on.

Romelu Lukaku - 5: The same could be said for Lukaku, as he desperately struggled to get involved in a game that was already settled.