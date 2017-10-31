Manchester City showdown set to come too soon for Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi

It is looking increasingly likely that Arsenal are set to be without key defender, Shkodran Mustafi ahead of their crucial game away at Manchester City this weekend. 

Mustafi has been out of action since he suffered a groin problem, whilst away on International duty with Germany at the beginning of the month. 

There was a glimmer of hope coming from the Arsenal camp that the German could be back in time for the trip to the Etihad Stadium this Sunday, but those hopes are vanishing as each day passes.

It now looks most likely that Arsene Wenger and the medical staff will target the North London Derby, which follows after the next international Break, as Mustafi's return date.