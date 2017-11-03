Arsenal's Santi Cazorla reveals how he almost had to have his foot amputated following injury nightmare

It has been a long time since Santi Cazorla last featured for Arsenal, as the Spaniard suffered a serious Achilles problem back in October 2016.

Though the Spaniard wouldn’t have envisioned that come a year later, he would still be on the treatment table and go through one of the worst years of his career.

Following an exclusive interview with Spanish publication Marca, Cazorla has opened up about how he was told by specialists that he would be lucky if he ever kicked a ball again.

Eight operations later…

It seems to be that Achilles injuries run deep in the blood at the Emirates, as Cazorla’s fellow team-mate, Laurent Koscielny also suffers heavily from the same problem. Though, when Cazorla was first ruled out of action, over a year ago now, the Spaniard has had to undergo eight operations since.

Speaking to Marca, Cazorla revealed that his Achilles continued to get infected following numerous operations.

“The problem was that it did not heal and the wounds would reopen, become infected,” Cazorla said.

 