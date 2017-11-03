Arsenal's Santi Cazorla reveals how he almost had to have his foot amputated following injury nightmare

It has been a long time since Santi Cazorla last featured for Arsenal, as the Spaniard suffered a serious Achilles problem back in October 2016.

Though the Spaniard wouldn’t have envisioned that come a year later, he would still be on the treatment table and go through one of the worst years of his career.

Following an exclusive interview with Spanish publication Marca, Cazorla has opened up about how he was told by specialists that he would be lucky if he ever kicked a ball again.

Eight operations later…

It seems to be that Achilles injuries run deep in the blood at the Emirates, as Cazorla’s fellow team-mate, Laurent Koscielny also suffers heavily from the same problem. Though, when Cazorla was first ruled out of action, over a year ago now, the Spaniard has had to undergo eight operations since.

Speaking to Marca, Cazorla revealed that his Achilles continued to get infected following numerous operations.

“The problem was that it did not heal and the wounds would reopen, become infected,” Cazorla said.

“Never seen an injury like it”

The problems worsened when the Spaniard returned his home country following failure to solve his ongoing Achilles nightmare. Cazorla explained that specialists out in Spain stated that they had never seen anything like it.

“He saw that I had a tremendous infection, that I had damaged part of the bone and damaged the Achilles tendon,” Cazorla explained.

Front page of tomorrow's Marca: 'The Cazorla torment. Two years without playing, eight surgeries and an infection which almost saw him lose his foot.' (Via @elspanishgooner) pic.twitter.com/Nkx9duR60z — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) November 3, 2017

To make matters worse, Cazorla suffered a serious blood infection that could have ended in the Spaniard having his foot amputated, wasn’t it for quick treatment.

Comeback near?

Quite incredibly, Cazorla is targeting his comeback to the Arsenal team at the beginning of the new year, with Arsene Wenger stating that he is in his plans for the second half of the season.

Cazorla is very much looking forward to returning to doing what he does best, and also being back in London with his family.

When Cazorla will return in the New Year is yet to be confirmed, but it will be some return when the Spaniard sets on to the Emirates turf again.